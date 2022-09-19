Ark Genesis: Part 2 Carniflora Location And Taming Guide

Carniflora is a predator plant in Ark Genesis Part 2 that you can kill and harvest to get different resources like Black Pearls, Element Shards, and Meat.

Players cannot grow this Plant in Ark Genesis Part 2 by themselves without using cheats. Taking out this plant and harvesting resources is not that easy.

It can easily take out you and any of your small creatures that enter its range. We have prepared this guide to ensure you stay alive and take you through all the details you need about Carniflora in Ark Genesis: Part 2.

Ark Genesis part 2 Carniflora location

Carniflora is located in various locations shown on the map below.

But we have found some of the best spots where you can find many Carniflora Plants close to each other. The coordinates of all these spots are given below.

61.1 LAT and 41.1 LON

60.0 LAT and 11.3 LON

22.0 LAT and 37.2 LON

48.1 LAT and 36.2 LON

Once you get too close to any of the coordinates mentioned above, it is guaranteed that you will find a lot of Carniflora Plants by moving around the area.

How to kill Carniflora plants

Taking out this Plant is not that difficult if you follow our guide. You will be killed in a single move if you get close to it without any precautions.

Once you are grabbed by it, getting out alive is nearly impossible. This creature is weak against the fire, so taking any weapon or tame that has fire attacks is a plus for you.

You can use weapons like Flame Arrow, Flame Thrower, and Tek Bow to damage it significantly.

Other than that, we will highly recommend you to bring the creatures and vehicles given below as they have immunity against the Carniflora plants.

Brontosaurus

Exo-Mek

Giganotosaurus

Mek

Stegosaurus

Tek ATV

Unassembled TEK Hover Skiff

Once you kill a Carniflora Plants, you can harvest it for resources like Black Pearls, Element Shards, and Meat.

You can also summon this Plant using the cheat if you want to gather many abovementioned resources. The console cheat used to summon Carniflora in Ark Genesis is the following.

cheat summon venusflytrap_bp_c