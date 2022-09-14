In Ark Extinction, Oil Rocks are large sources of Oil and Stone making them extremely beneficial for the player. The extracted oil can be used to craft essential resources in the game such as Fabricators, Grenades, Industrial Cookers, Grills, etc.

Whereas the extracted stone is used in the making of important tools, structures, cooking utensils, mortars, etc. Oil Rocks can help players dominate the game.

The following guide highlights the locations of Oil Rocks in Ark Extinction so that you can easily find and farm them.

ARK Extinction oil rocks locations

Oil rocks are large nodes that spawn on both land and underwater. They have a dark appearance and can be easily identified. The following map highlights the location of Oil Rocks in Ark Extinction:

Location #1

Head over to the following coordinates to find some a good Oil Rock farming spot:

80 LAT

45 LON

These coordinates mark the southwest corner of the map. A giant lake can be found at this location and plenty of oil rocks are located around the lake. The player can harvest these rocks using a pick to get a fair amount of oil from each rock.

Location #2

The second location for farming Oil Rocks is at the following coordinates:

37 LAT

90 LON

This location can be found in the vast Wasteland region of the map. Unlike the previous location, few oil rocks can be found at these coordinates.

Location #3

The third location for farming Oil Rocks is at the following coordinates:

19 LAT

55 LON

These coordinates mark the location of the forbidden zone. This location is full of adventures and challenges. However, these challenges are worth it as lots of oil rocks can be found at this location.