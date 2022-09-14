Ark Extinction Cave Locations and Loot Map

Caves are adventurous areas in Ark Extinction and are home to many fascinating creatures and resources. Exploring the caves is very beneficial as the player will find exquisite resources and challenging opponents making the game much more fun. Depending on the conditions, some caves are easy to explore while others are difficult but it is worth it to explore each cave.

The following guide highlights the locations for the best caves and their loot maps in Ark Extinction.

Best cave locations and loot drops in ARK Extinction

The following map highlights the location of the best Caves in Ark Extinction:

Desert Cave

Ice Cave

Forest Cave

Where to find the Desert Cave

Location

The Desert Cave in Ark Extinction is located at the following coordinates:

83.5 LAT

73 LON

The Desert cave is located in the Desert Dome. The location is shown by the orange circle on the map. This area is filled with dangerous predators such as Elementals and Dragons so approach with caution. Due to harsh temperature conditions, water and food are a must to survive in this region.

Loot

The following resources or loot can be obtained from the Desert Cave:

Flint

Metal

Stone

Artifact of Chaos

Where to find the Ice Cave

Location

The Ice Cave in Ark Extinction is located at the following coordinates:

20.3 LAT

61.3 LON

The Ice cave is located in the Snow Dome which is a dangerous area. The location is shown by the blue circle on the map. Hypothermal protection is essential to survive extreme weather conditions.

Loot

The following resources or loot can be obtained from the Ice Cave:

Crystal

Flint

Metal

Obsidian

Stone

Artifact of the Void

Where to find the Forest Cave

Location

The Forest Cave in Ark Extinction is located at the following coordinates:

18.3 LAT

40 LON

The cave is located at the North-Eastern end of the underground biome. This location is shown by the green circle on the map. The entrance to the cave is very classic and thus can be easily spotted. The following coordinates mark the location of the entrance to the cave:

11.8 LAT

39.3 LON

Loot

The following resources or loot can be obtained from the Forest Cave: