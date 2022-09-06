Ark Aberration Lamprey Location and Taming Guide

Just like in Valguero and Crystal Isles, Lampreys are found in abundance in Ark Aberration as well. We know that they might be ugly, but they are very useful and easy to tame. Taming such creatures in Ark Aberration can prove to be very good as such creatures drop very useful items. If you you’re not familiar with the taming process of this beast, then don’t worry you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we will help you locate and tame a Lamprey in Ark Aberration.

Ark Aberration Lamprey Location

Lamprey in Ark Aberration is found in numerous locations. One can say that this ugly beast is spread across all four corners of Aberration. Below we have highlighted and mentioned the coordinates in which this creature is found in abundance.

LAT: 79.0 LON: 77.0

LAT: 69 LON: 59

LAT: 80 LON: 33

LAT: 88 LON: 51

LAT: 44 LON: 63

How to tame Lamprey

Fish Baskets can be used to tame lampreys. When they latch onto someone or something, they won’t return since they lack intelligence. They tend to break Fish Baskets or latch onto Survivors wasting them due to their Aggressive Nature. Capturing them is easier when using a Tame like an Aberrant Carbonemys.

You might want to tame them for future use as charging lights or radiation protectors. Lampreys that are tamed cannot attach to you to provide their benefits, but if you do not claim them in the future, they will attach to you and provide their benefits for 600 seconds before respawning and falling off. In addition to whistling, you can also command a tamed Lamprey to attach to another survivor by commanding it to attack them.

If successfully tamed, Lamprey can drop the following items: