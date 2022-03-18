Apex Legends Mobile Eyes Worldwide Summer Release, More Signups Go Live

Apex Legends Mobile appears to be en route for an official worldwide release somewhere in the coming months of summer.

While announcing pre-registration for more regions earlier today, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed that it is “hopeful for a full launch this summer” on both Android and iOS devices.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently only taking pre-registrations for Android but will be “coming soon” for iOS devices. Those who pre-register will be “among the first” to play the game when it launches in their region, and will also receive exclusive in-game items which remain to be revealed.

Apex Legends Mobile received a soft launch in ten countries last month. With more countries being added, Respawn Entertainment has still not clarified if pre-registration will open for “China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Russia, and Belarus” or not. The developer previously noted that some of those countries will be included but is yet to make an announcement.

More than 7.5 million players have already signed up for Apex Legends Mobile, which is just a drop in the ocean since the game was confirmed last year to be catering more than 100 million players across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Elsewhere, the native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions remain to be released. Last month, the game was spotted to have been rated for both current-generation consoles. Respawn Entertainment even teased that news about the native releases will be arriving “very, very shortly.” That however remains to happen.

It should be noted that like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also release within 2022. The latter reportedly eying a release window in late 2022. Warzone Mobile was officially announced to be in development last week. The game promises “an all-new triple-a mobile experience” and is “being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”