Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets Guide – How to Use, Boost Friendship Levels

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets are not that difficult to acquire in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp but the game does not tell you a lot about how to use these Request Tickets. This Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets Guide will tell you all that there is to know about these Request Tickets in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and how you can utilize them for maximum efficiency to benefit your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Campsite.

How to Level Up Fast in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Farm XP, Power Leveling Tips

How to Farm Bells in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp with our Quick Money Farming Tips

How to Befriend Animals in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Improve Your Friendship

How to Give Kudos to Your Friends in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Befriend Animals

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets Guide

As you will have noticed after a few hours of gameplay, your neighbors rotate on the map after a few hours. You can get the initial friendship level raised by completing three requests, but you need more chances to boost yourself further into the game. This is where the request tickets come in, let’s take a look how.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets – How to Use the Request Tickets

During each rotation, you can only do three requests for each neighbor. These requests will raise your friendship level with them but it will probably not be enough for all of those impatient players lurking about in the game. Here is where you can use your Animal Crossing Request Tickets.

Go on over to the neighbor’s campsite and complete their requests. After this, you can ask them if they need anything one more time at which point they will give you the opportunity to cash in a request ticket and have three more requests for you to do.

You will also get 3 points towards your relationship with the neighbor regardless of whether or not you complete the new requests available to you.

Request tickers can be a good way to quickly boost your friendship levels with your neighbors at over twice the rate that you would normally. They are not perfect though and have their own shortcomings.

One of them is that you can only use them once with a rotating neighbor. They are also not that common and have an extremely low drop rate, which is why you should ensure that you use them for animals that you really want to have a friendship with so as to not waste them on an animal that is not that useful for your progress through the game.

That is all we have for our Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Request Tickets Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comment section below!