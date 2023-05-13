In Animal Crossing, you will be able to develop your own House along with your Island. When you arrive on your Island, you will first have to get a house and then you’ll be able to customize it further. In this Animal Crossing New Horizons House Upgrades guide, we will explain everything about Houses in Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing New Horizons House Upgrades

When you start off your Journey in New Horizon, you start off living in a Tent on your Island. To upgrade it to a House, you will need 5,000 Nook Miles. You can earn Nook Miles from the Nook Mileage program. Once you have 5,000 Nook Miles, go to Tom Nook and pay the amount to get your House!

Once you are the owner of a house, you can decorate it any way you like. You can freely decorate the inside of your house including floor design and wallpapers. You can also use furniture and design your room the way you want to.

Having a house on the island in Animal Crossing provides you with the following benefits:

Storage Room

When you own a house, you will get a storage room along with it which you can use to store extra items. The amount of space can will increase as you upgrade your house. To use your storage, open your inventory while inside the house. Select the item you want to put away, there will be an option to ‘Put in Storage’. Select this to store the item in the Storage.

To get an item back from the storage, press the X button while inside the house to open the storage. From there, select the item which you want to take out.

Happy Home Academy Acore and Award

When you build your home, you will receive a letter from Happy Home Academy. You will be scored on the overall design of the inside of your house. Score high enough to get a gift.

You can upgrade your House after paying off the first Initial mortgage of 98,000 bells. Once that is done, you will be able to upgrade your house further which requires Bells currency. Check out our Bells guide on how to earn Bells. The costs of upgrading so far are:

98,000 bells – Initial house upgrade 198,000 bells 298,000 bells 598,000 bells

When you buy an upgrade, it will take some time to complete.

How to Relocate your House

To relocate your House, first, the Resident Services building has to be upgraded. To upgrade this building, you will have to complete these game milestones.

Upgrade the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop

Invite more villagers to your island

Create your first bridge

Prepare plots for their arrival

Once the Resident Services building is upgraded, go and talk to Toom Nook. Now you will have the option to move your house to a different place. It will cost you 30,000 Bells