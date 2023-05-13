As is tradition with Animal Crossing, each month brings with it new fish to catch and bugs to trap. And hence with the arrival of April schools of fish and swarms of bugs have been added for your catching delight to the game. We have prepared an Animal Crossing New Horizons April’s New Fish and Bugs List for you to see all the things you can catch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons April’s New Fish and Bugs List

The additions are fresh but you don’t need to rush as these additions are here to stay. What you can do with them besides their sale value is try to complete your museum, by donating a single piece of each different type of fish or bug you catch to Blathers.

If you don’t know which species of fish or bug is a new catch your character is programmed to do that for you by shouting a “Yes!” whenever you find something new.

And each type of fish or bug donated will have an owl symbol next to their name in your Critterpedia. Although these symbols won’t be visible when you are visiting another player’s island.

The newly available fish and bugs for April in Animal Crossing are:

Type Island Hemisphere Name Location Value Time Fish Southern Yellow Perch River 300 All day Fish Southern Dab Sea 300 All day Bug Northern Common Bluebottle Flying 300 4 a.m. – 7 p.m. Bug Northern Agrias Butterfly Flying 3,000 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bug Northern Raja Brooke’s Birdwing Flying 2,500 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bug Northern Atlas Moth On trees 3,000 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bug Northern Madagascan Sunset Moth Flying 2,500 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bug Northern Long Locust On ground 200 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Bug Northern Darner Dragonfly Flying 230 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bug Northern Giant Water Bug Ponds and rivers 2,000 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. Bug Northern Jewel Beetle On trees 2,400 All day Bug Northern Flea On villagers All day Fish Northern Killifish Pond 300 All day Fish Northern Crawfish Pond 200 All day Fish Northern Snapping Turtle River 5,000 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Fish Northern Guppy River 1,300 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fish Northern Neon Tetra River 500 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fish Northern Sea Horse Sea 1,100 All day Fish Northern Clown Fish Sea 650 All day Fish Northern Surgeonfish Sea 1,000 All day Fish Northern Butterfly Fish Sea 1,000 All day Fish Northern Zebra Turkeyfish Sea 500 All day