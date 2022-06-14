Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Handbook Lessons Unlocks Guide

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Handbook lessons guide to help you unlock more items using Play Coins.

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Handbook Lessons

During the course of the game – Day 9 to be precise – the boss of Nook’s Home, Tom Nook, will appreciate your skills and promote you to Project Lead of Town Development.

Moreover, he will also provide you with ‘Happy Home Handbook Lessons’ to further polish your skills and unlock new items.

Do remember that you will only be able to learn a new lesson once a day and must wait for another day in order to learn another lesson.

In order to learn a lesson, you need to head over to your desk and select ‘Study the Handbook’ option. This guide details all the lessons, their costs, and more.

Handbook Lessons

Ceiling Decor

Cost : Free; Unlock : Day 9

Interested in raising your interior designs to the next level? How about…to the ceiling! You can select ceiling decor from the ceiling catalog. It’s that easy!

Lamps, chandeliers, and mirror balls are just a few of the items you can use to decorate ceilings! Just make sure you don’t place ceiling decor above any tall furniture items!

Custom Designs

Cost : 1 Play Coin; Unlock : Day 9

Use custom designs to make completely original designs with the stroke of a stylus! Tap Pencil Icon to create your very own custom design. Use your imagination to draw something amazing! Warning!

Your custom design may be viewed by other users via Miiverse or communication features. Don’t draw anything you don’t want to share with others or that infringes on others’ rights. And don’t draw anything distasteful or anything that would hurt anyone’s feelings!

Even More Designs

Cost : 5 Play Coins; Unlock : Learn ‘Custom Designs’

If you’re looking for a little more than what you can do with custom designs check out this special design tool! If you use this machine, you can make long-sleeved shirts and dresses.

That’s so cool! You can even use QR Code patterns to introduce other people to your designs and receive designs yourself. Use this machine now to open the door to an amazing new world of designs!

Windows and More

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

You can now design items such as windows, curtains, and doors–without a doubt, the things that really make a house a home! Change windows, doors, and other such items from the catalog.

Each room can have its own windows, curtains, and door designs, so hop to it!

Choosing a Layout

Cost : 5 Play Coins; Unlock : Complete Hospital

The next big step in home design is choosing a floor plan. You can now make rooms bigger and increase the number of rooms–something your high-class clients will really love.

Refurbishing

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

If you want to refurbish furniture, Cyrus from Re-Tail will remake your items with professional care. Just tap and slide furniture blocks over to the refurbish box for easy refurbishing. For some furniture, you can change the color and fabric or even decorate with one of your custom designs! But you may not be able to refurbish ALL types of furniture. Oh well!

Gyroids

Cost : 1 Play Coin; Unlock : Day 9

Mysterious furniture that makes strange sounds? Sign me up! You can now find gyroids in your catalog! There are 131 kinds of gyroids, including four rare Brewstoids–a must-have for the gyroid connoisseur.

Gyroids are great, but they are even more fun when you combine their noises with music. The sounds they make will astound and inspire you!

Sound Scenery

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

Happy Home Camera

Cost : 1 Play Coin; Unlock : Day 9

World Insects

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

World Fish

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

Ancient Fossils

Cost : 2 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

Art Collection

Cost : 1 Play Coin; Unlock : Day 9

Styling Machine

Cost : 5 Play Coins; Unlock : Day 9

How to Earn Play Coins

Play Coins is basically a system-level feature on Nintendo 3DS. All you need to do is to take steps with your device in Sleep Mode.

You will earn ‘Play Coins’ for every 100 steps taken. However, do note that you cannot earn more than 10 Play Coins in any given day. You can also shake your Nintendo 3DS while it’s in Sleep Mode to earn Play Coins.

This is everything we have on Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer ‘Handbook Lessons’ guide. If there is something else you’d like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!