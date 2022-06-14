Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Facilities Guide – How to Unlock

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer facilities guide and how to unlock them in the game.

Buildings like schools, hospitals, stores, and other structures can be built in the game. Although these structures are locked at the beginning of the game, you can unlock all periodically.

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Facilities

Below you will find a list of all the facilities and how to unlock them. Do note that you must complete earlier buildings before moving on to the next ones.

Unlocking Facilities

School – Day 6

You automatically unlock the facility after designing the homes for Lopez, Goldie, Lottie, and 2 random villagers.

Hospital – Set 1; Day 10

You automatically unlock the facility along with the first shop and cafe. Speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start working.

Cafe – Set 1; Day 10

You automatically unlock the facility along with hospital and the first shop. Speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start working.

First Shop – Set 1; Day 10

You automatically unlock the facility along with hospital and cafe. Speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start working.

School Expansion – Set 2; complete Set 1

Once you have completed all aforementioned buildings, you will unlock the facility along with the second shop, business office, restaurant, and department store. Simply speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start.

Second Shop – Set 2; complete Set 1

Once you have completed all aforementioned buildings, you will unlock the facility along with the school expansion, business office, restaurant, and department store. Simply speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start.

Business Office – Set 2; complete Set 1

Once you have completed all aforementioned buildings, you will unlock the facility along with the second shop, school expansion, restaurant, and department store. Simply speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start.

Restaurant – Set 2; complete Set 1

Once you have completed all aforementioned buildings, you will unlock the facility along with the second shop, school expansion, school expansion, and department store. Simply speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start.

Department Store – Set 2; complete Set 1

Once you have completed all aforementioned buildings, you will unlock the facility along with the second shop, school expansion, restaurant, and school expansion. Simply speak with Isabelle in Nook’s Homes to start.

Music Hall – Set 3; complete Set 2

You need to complete Set #2 buildings in order to unlock the facility.

Hotel – Set 3; complete Set 2

You need to complete Set #2 buildings in order to unlock the facility.

Customizing Public Facilities

You will be able to customize public facilities in the game by speaking to Digby in your office. However, you need to unlock ‘School Expansion’ to acquire the feature.

Once this is done, simply talk with Digby in the office and you will be good to go.

This is all there is on Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer facilities guide and how to unlock them in the game. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!