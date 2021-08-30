Aliens Fireteam Elite The Only Way to Be Sure Intel Locations Guide

When you’re not busy mowing down hordes of Xenomorphs in Aliens Fireteam Elite, you can look around to find dropped intel to get into the lore of the game. This guide will focus on all the intel locations during The Only Way to Be Sure mission in Aliens Fireteam Elite.

Aliens Fireteam Elite The Only Way to Be Sure Intel Locations

Like most of the intel collectibles in Aliens Fireteam Elite, “the Only Way to Be Sure” related intel is found on crates or debris that’s usually off on the sides.

We’ve specifically noted where all these intel locations are in Aliens Fireteam Elite below to help make things easier.

United Americas

First, move straight up the stairs, and then after going a little ahead, turn left. Here, you will see a poster resting next to a laptop.

Xenomorph Spitter

For this intel, moving a little ahead and turning left, you will find the stairs. Next, descend the stairs, and keep moving right until you reach the dead end. Here, you will find ‘gland from spitter’.

Armat Battlefield System (Spot#1)

At the beginning of the mission, you need to climb the stairs and move straight ahead. Then descending the stairs and turning left, you need to keep moving straight ahead for a while.

Next, turn right as soon as you cross the barriers. Here, you will find the Armat weapons case.

Armat Battlefield System (Spot#2)

The collectible has two spots where you can grab the intel depending on which corridor is open.

For this spot, you need to keep moving straight by climbing a large number of stairs and reach the highest point. Now, move a little ahead, then turn right to move down from the stairs.

Now, keep moving straight and again you will climb a large number of stairs to reach the highest point.

From this point, you need to turn left and after descending two flights of stairs, take the next right.

Now, keep moving straight until you enter a hall. Next, take the first right, and then descend the stairs to your left. Here, you can find the Armat weapons case as the next piece of intel.

Xenomorph Burster

This intel location is a bit easier to find. To begin with, turn right and make your way towards the passage to your left. Now, keep moving straight until you reach the dead end. Here, you will find the helmet you were looking for.

Hyperdyne Systems

To find this intel location, move straight ahead and then descend four flights of stairs. All of them will be to your right. Now, when you descend the stairs, turn left and you will find the weapons catalog.

Union of Progressive Peoples

From the point you begin, move straight and then take the first left after moving down the stairs. Now, keep moving straight until you find stairs at the dead end.

Climb the stairs, and turn right. Next, move a little ahead; descend the stairs to your right. Here, turn left, and you can find a red device next to a laptop to collect the intel.

Xenomorph Praetorian

First, moving a little ahead, you will find a terminal to your right.

From this point, turn right, and then after climbing two flights of stairs exactly, you will find the drone shedding to your right.

The World Empire

You will find an ammo refilling case right at the start of the mission.

From here, make your way to the wide passage that is to your right. Now, keep moving left and you will find a device on the top of the crates.

Colonial Olivia Shipp

Keep moving straight until you find a blood-stained statue hanged to your right. From this point, move a little ahead to reach the wide passage.

A little to your right you will see some walls bordering the passage. Reach out the walls, and you will find a dossier on top of the walls.