Aliens Fireteam Elite Priority One Intel Locations Guide

In Aliens Fireteam Elite there is a Priority Campaign. The campaign requires you to complete three missions named Ingress, Rescue, and Extract. In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all of the Aliens Fireteam Elite Priority One Intel Locations.

Aliens Fireteam Elite Priority One Intel Locations

The task seems easy when spoken of but completing it is fairly difficult. The reason being that there is no map and it is difficult to search the whole area for any hidden Priority One Intel.

Fear not though! We will be stating all of the Priority One Intel Locations below.

Priority One Mission Ingress

You can find a total of three Hidden Intel in the Ingress Priority One mission.

Below is a detailed walkthrough regarding how to get to each of the locations where you can find Hidden Intel during your journey through Ingress.

Katanga Refinery

Katanga is the first Intel you should track. Head to the corridor leading to Dr. Hoenikker’s place. There to your left, you’ll see a path. Follow the path, at its end, you’ll bump into two boxes.

One box will be of yellow color and the other of red. Reach out to the red box. There you’ll find the Katanga Flight Recorder which is the first intel.

Xenomorph XX121

Look for this Intel in Xenomorph, before starting the engines or engaging in combat with the Xenos. Go to the other side of the engine room, outside the initial central corridor.

While facing the computer used to initiate sequences, take the stairs down to the left. Move to the area, you’ll find Dead Facehugger right beside Bashi Towers’ front door. This is the second Intel you seek.

The Outer Rim and Frontier

Head to Deck 24. Get rid of Xenos before exploring the area. You can get some ammo crates if you look beside the large red pipe towards the left.

Take the stairs leading to the lower floor. Now, move to the central area near the brown boxes. To your left, you’ll see a computer with flight sticks and an orange folder with the word “Seegson” on it.

At this point, you will be able to see and pick up the Colonial Indenture Contract. It will be the third Intel.

Priority One Mission Rescue

You can find a total of three Hidden Intel in the Rescue Priority One mission.

Below is a detailed walkthrough regarding how to get to each of the locations where you can find Hidden Intel during your journey through Rescue.

Seegson Company

Begin the search for this Intel from the initial door leading to the first corridor. First, get rid of any Xenos in the way, then go to the first room on the left.

There on a small table in the middle, you will get your hands on the Intel named Eye of Seegson Magazine.

Synthetics

To track this Intel, move to the corridor next to Deck 41 entrance. From there take the stairs down to the Objective area. Move to the hallway on the right, Xenomorph Prowler will ambush you.

Take him down and proceed in the same direction. Look to the far right for a metallic bottle labeled Liquid Replenishment Latex. This bottle will turn out to be the Intel.

Working Joes

Head to working joes and wipe out all the Xenos. Move out of the room towards the left before unlocking the entrance to the Server room.

You’ll come across a table with the Seegson Maintenance Jack on it. This jack is the Intel.

Priority One Mission Extract

You can find a total of three Hidden Intel in the Extract Priority One mission.

Below is a detailed walkthrough regarding how to get to each of the locations where you can find Hidden Intel during your journey through Extract.

Dr. Trim Hoenikker

Of all the Intels, this is by far the easiest one to locate. Simply go to the elevator area. You’ll see Hoenikker’s ID Badge. The badge is the Intel.

Cryogenic Pods

Move up the stairs to the Hanger of extraction and go through the door directly in your front. To the left side, you’ll notice a blocked pathway.

Now, move one platform down. To the right side, you will come across Cryogenic Pods having manifest papers on a black clipboard. This is the next Intel.

UD-9C Condor Dropship

For the last Intel search Condor Dropship. Get past the door to the Hanger. Moving to the left, head to the craft. Look around for Cracked Rooks Squadron Cap because it is the last Intel.