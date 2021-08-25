Aliens: Fireteam Elite Matchmaking Issues, Crashes and Fixes

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now out for PC and with the new game comes various technical issues that players have to deal with. In this guide, we have listed Tweaks and Fixes for all the known errors and issues with the Aliens: Fireteam Elite that you might need help with.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Tweaks and Fixes

As is customary with every game release on PC these days, Aliens Fireteam Elite has its fair share of issues and bad PC port choices such as a locked FOV.

We will help you fix all these issues and guide you through some necessary tweaks to make Aliens Fireteam Elite a smoother experience.

Matchmaking Issue

The first issue you might face is that you might have problem finding matches and other players in the game. To fix this:

Try searching with different parameters such as different difficulties.

Toggle Challenge Cards. If you have Challenge Card disabled, enable them, and vice versa.

Try choosing different levels, various levels may have different player traffic at different times and this may be hindering your matchmaking.

Use social media and tools outside the game. Try make friends on different platforms like Reddit, Facebook and Discord and plan time with them so you have people to play with.

Crashing of Steam Profiles with Special Character

It is another known issue that Steam Profiles that have Special Characters Saves crash when loaded. For this:

Use a Profile name without symbols and other characters which cause this crash.

Shut off cloud saving in Steam. This can be done by going in your Steam Library and changing it from the Properties for the game.

Delete the save game found here: C:\Users\<USER NAME HERE>\AppData\Local\Endeavor.

Create New Character in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Game Crashing to Desktop/Freezes on Launch

To fix the issue of Game crashing and freezing on launch, follow the following steps:

Windows 7 users, rename dll file to xinput1_4.dll .

file to . Install DirectX File

Do a clean installation of the graphics card driver.

Laptop users with dual graphics cards: Run the game on dedicated graphics card.

Allow the game’s .exe file from the antivirus program or Windows Security .

Install Visual C++ files

Run the game as an administrator. Also, try launching the game from the installation folder. Disconnect all the external devices which you are not using from your PC.

Disable steam overlay, close all the overlay apps, also close all the overclocking apps.

Perform a clean boot and close all the background applications.

Update windows to the latest version.

Verify the game files in Steam.

Try Window mode, lower down the graphics settings.

Uninstall and reinstall the game

Changing FOV

To adjust the FOV in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, follow the steps in our handy guide here

Disabling Vignette

Vignette darkens the edges of your screen. This can be annoying. Here is how to disable this effect.