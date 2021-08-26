In this guide, we will cover the locations of all the intel you can find during Giants in the Earth mission in Aliens Fireteam Elite. We will walk you step by step to all the locations along with the tips to reach there without any difficulty!

Aliens Fireteam Elite Giants in the Earth Intel Locations

The intel in Giants in the Earth mission of Fireteam Elite is usually found near or on top of some Wayland Yutani crates. Keep a lookout for these crates after you clear any area of Xenos to find them. We’ve pointed out where each one is specifically so that you don’t miss out.

Weyland Yutani Corporation

After you deal with the Xenos waves, move towards the right, and here you can see a corporate tent. You will see some crates and a can adjacent to the headphones, so get inside the tent to get to it.

Colonial Protection Act of 2187

There’s an area where you’ll have a skirmish with some Xenomorphs in ankle-length water. Once you dispatch them, move ahead and keep moving towards the right, where you will see some white Wayland Yutani crates and a red device on the top of the crates. This is the intel you’re after.

Sanriku Interface Craft

First, you will have to cross the bridge, where you can face waves of Xenos. Now, moving towards the left, you can see some cages, crates, and close to this will be a round table with a hat on top of it.

CMISRS

You will see a huge statue here, and close to this statue will be a red device on the top of crates that are adjacent to the stairs.

The Frontier War

Here, you will see a huge spherical ball, and you need to move towards right from there. Moving a little ahead, you will see some crates and a table. You will find the red device on the top of the table.

Security Synthetics

First, you need to head towards the stairs that are to the left of the huge statue. After climbing the stairs, you need to keep moving right until you reach the other end. Here, you will see a small baseball cap, and this is what you are looking for.

Pala Station and Site Two

The players need to move towards right from the stairs. Next, they need to go through the corridor towards the white crates. Here, you can find the Hoenikker’s Signed NDA on the top of one of the crates.

Cynthia Rodriguez

Moving towards the right and going through the corridor, you will find stairs. Climb up the stairs, and just to the left of the stairs, you will see some crates with a device on top of them.

Mother Systems

Here, you will see a huge statue, and to the left of this statue, there will be a way underneath the stairs. Moving a little ahead on this way, you will find a small panel on the top of the crates.

We hope that this guide helps you find the intel locations and reach the points without any difficulty.