Aliens Fireteam Elite Doc Guide

In Aliens Fireteam Elite, you play as a colonial marine tasked to defend humanity against the alien threat. In this guide, we will be discussing the Doc marine class in Aliens Fireteam Elite and tell you all about its class info, abilities, and builds, etc.

Aliens Fireteam Elite Doc

In this Doc class guide, we will be giving the player an idea of what their class does, which playstyle is it best suited for in Aliens Fireteam Elite, and the different ways of tweaking the class.

The Doc class is all about support, healing, and being defensive. But there are a few ways to achieve even more from this class. So, we will discuss all of those possibilities and customizations below.

Weaponry

The Doc class has access to decent mid to long-range weaponry, including an assault rifle and a handgun.

The assault rifle is good enough to keep the aliens at bay but should they get dangerously close to you, then your teammates should be able to handle them.

Doc Abilities

All classes in Aliens Fireteam Elite have access to 2 different kit abilities and a Kit perk as well. We will be discussing all of those abilities in this section of the guide.

Kit Abilities & Perks

The first kit ability for the Doc class is called the Trauma Station, which, when deployed, heals all friendlies in a wide AOE.

This trauma station has a limited number of supplies that deplete over time and can only be replenished by picking up first aid kits from around the map.

So, it is best to leave all healing items for the doc class to pick up. You can also pick up the Trauma station once you are ready to move on to the next section.

The second kit ability for this class is called Combat stim.

When deployed, it provides the Doc and all other friendlies with status buffs, boosting their stability and weapon accuracy by 50%, stamina regeneration by 30%, and also boost their movement speed by 15%. This combat buff is extremely useful when facing a large horde of aliens.

The Kit perk for the Doc class is called Field Medic. This boosts the ability to recharge speed for any nearby allies by 15%. This kit also lets Doc pick up first aid kits to recharge the Trauma station.

Pros and Cons

Every class in Aliens Fireteam Elite has a few good and bad things, and it’s up to the player to decide which things are they willing to compromise to find the best class for their playstyle.

The major pros for this class are that it can heal allies and provide much-needed combat stat buffs.

On the other hand, it severely lacks damage capabilities, and the Doc can often be in a bind because of the underwhelming weapon choices, and that’s why other allies have to provide adequate cover fire.