Alan Wake Remastered Spotted For Nintendo Switch

Alan Wake Remastered was released on all major platforms a few days back except for Nintendo Switch, something which developer Remedy Entertainment might be looking to address in the coming weeks.

It turns out that the official PEGI ratings board (via ComicBook) had listed Alan Wake Remastered to release on Nintendo Switch on the same day as the other platforms. While the Nintendo release never happened, the rating suggests that Remedy Entertainment is just taking a little bit more time to finalize the remastered game for the hybrid console before making an announcement.

Take note that Alan Wake Remastered was also mentioned for Nintendo Switch a few weeks back by the official Brazilian ratings board.

There have also been rumors as such that a handheld release is in the active pipelines of Remedy Entertainment. Control, after all, landed on Nintendo Switch a couple of months after it was released for all other platforms. Alan Wake Remastered should by that account grace the hybrid console around the coming holiday season.

Alan Wake Remastered bundles the base game with all post-release expansion packs alongside visual and lighting improvements. Alan himself has received a complete makeover with a new character model based on the Finnish actor Ilkka Vili who originally played the titular character and provided all motion-captured sessions and facial expressions for the first game. The cinematics have been updated as well in addition to a bunch of next-generation upgrades.

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.