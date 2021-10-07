Alan Wake Remastered Episode 2 Collectibles Locations Guide

In this guide, we will cover the locations of all of the Alan Wake Remastered Episode 2 Collectibles that you can collect during the playthrough of your second Episode.

Alan Wake Remastered Episode 2 Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 56 collectibles that you can collect during your playthrough of Episode 2 in Alan Wake Remastered. These collectibles include Manuscript Pages, Coffee Thermoses, Chests, TV, Radio, History Signs, and more.

Below are the locations of all of the collectibles that you can collect during Episode 2:

Coffee Thermos Locations

There are 17 Coffee Thermos that you can find during Episode 2. Below are the locations where you can find the Coffee Thermos.

Coffee Thermos #1

As soon as the episode begins, the collectible is in the room where your wife is standing.

Coffee Thermos #2

Go to the room beyond the reception area after you’ve met with the Sheriff. The Coffee Thermos is inside.

Coffee Thermos #3

The Coffee Thermos is placed right beside the Radio when you leave the cellblock.

Coffee Thermos #4

There is a small kitchen in the lodge. Go inside the kitchen to find the thermos.

Coffee Thermos #5

When you are inside the cabin with Alan and Barry, there is a kitchen downstairs. The coffee thermos is in the kitchen.

Coffee Thermos #6

There is another Coffee Thermos outside the cabin, near the hot tub.

Coffee Thermos #7

When you are near the sign of “Visitor Parking” on your right, go forward a little and turn right. Look behind one of the trees to find the thermos.

Coffee Thermos #8

While facing the Park Ranger Office, go to a cabin on the right. The Coffee Thermos is on top of a table.

Coffee Thermos #9

Just to the right of the Lovers’ Peak sign when you cross the bridge, is another path that you can go on by jumping the fence. The Coffee Thermos will be right in front of you.

Coffee Thermos #10

The track that you need to follow is on the left, but you will go towards the right to get the Coffee Thermos. It is placed on tree logs near a wooden circle.

Coffee Thermos #11

After facing the kidnapper, look behind the map sign to find the Coffee Thermos.

Coffee Thermos #12

There is a cabin near the generator that you find. Enter the cabin to find the Coffee Thermos.

Coffee Thermos #13

Before you approach the house near the river, go towards the left near the water. The thermos is on the edge of a rock.

Coffee Thermos #14

Before you go upstairs in the house, enter from the area downstairs. Climb up the stairs until you reach a barrel that you can kick to bring the elevator up. Go towards the room to the right. The Coffee Thermos will be inside the room on top of a table.

Coffee Thermos #15

After crossing the bridge, look at a picnic table to your right. The thermos is on top of the table.

Coffee Thermos #16

When you encounter a roadblock, get out of the car to collect the thermos placed in front of the roadblock.

Coffee Thermos #17

Instead of going towards the wooden opening on your left, go towards the picnic table right in front of you. The Coffee Thermos is on top of the table.

Manuscript Pages

You will come across a total of 23 Manuscript Pages that you can collect.

Manuscript Page #1 and #2

Just to the left of the photos that you need to inspect, inside the room on your left from your previous position. Interact with the pile of papers to pick them up.

Manuscript Page #3

Just to the right of the Coffee Thermos #2 is the page placed on the floor.

Manuscript Page #4

When you are going past the cellblock, look in one of the open cells to find the Manuscript page.

Manuscript Page #5

When you reach the area next to the parking lot, there is a rock to your right with a Manuscript Page on top of it.

Manuscript Page #6

This Manuscript Page is near Barry’s yellow car.

Manuscript Page #7

There is a path just right of the track that you can go on. On the end of the path is a structure that has Manuscript Page inside.

Manuscript Page #8

Back on the track, you will find the page in the trunk of the car.

Manuscript Page #9

Outside the Park Ranger Office is a bench that has a Manuscript page on top of it.

Manuscript Page #10

Once you have entered the cabin using the key, there is a Manuscript Page in front of a door.

Manuscript Page #11

You will see a small picnic area that has a Manuscript Page on top of a picnic table.

Manuscript Page #12

On the trail, you will find a picnic table with a Manuscript Page near.

Manuscript Page #13

You will come across a bridge on the track. Cross the bridge and go towards the Lovers’ Peak sign in front of you. The page will be there.

Manuscript Page #14

Follow the main track until you see a locked path. Jump over the fence and the page will be in front of you on a rock.

Manuscript Page #15

When you lose the kidnapper, go forward a little to find the page on the rock.

Manuscript Page #16

Go left from the barrel with the Can Pyramid #1 and towards the edge to find the page.

Manuscript Page #17

There is a generator near a cabin that you can interact with. To the left of the generator is another cabin with a weapon inside. Outside the cabin will be the page that you can collect.

Manuscript Page #18

You will come across a house beside the river. Enter the house from the area downstairs. Climb up the stairs and go towards the balcony that leads to outside. The page will be there.

Manuscript Page #19

Go back and climb up the stairs. Kick the barrel to bring up the elevator. Go across the platform and the page will be in front of you.

Manuscript Page #20

Go outside the house where you will see The Darkness Wears Her Face written on boxes. There is a shack to the left of it. Go inside the shack and jump on the boxes.

The page will be behind the boxes.

Manuscript Page #21

You will find a blue caravan outside with a picnic table right behind it.

Go straight from the table and towards the bathrooms. The page will be outside, beside the bin.

Manuscript Page #22

Go inside the tunnel when you are on the main road. Enter the tunnel and you will find the page near the front tires of the truck blocking the path.

History Signs

A total of 5 History Signs are located in Episode 2 that you can read and collect.

History #1

Go outside the room and turn left after you have met with the doctor. There is a poster on the wall that you can read.

History #2

When inside the lodge, look at your left and read the sign under the mammoth statue to collect it.

History #3

When you are going to loot Chest #1, there is a sign that you can read on your way.

History #4

There is another sign that you can read where the enemy spawns, in front of a huge tree.

History #5

While on your path to reach Lovers’ Peak, there is a track that goes toward the right. You will find a wooden circle suspended there. There is a sign that you can read near the wooden circle.

Radios

Radios need to be turned on in order to collect them, and you will find two of these during Episode 2. These are:

Radio #1

You will see the radio outside when you leave the cell block from the door.

Radio #2

Near Barry’s yellow car is a cabin which will have the second radio inside.

TV Shows

There are TVs scattered around the map that plays a tape when you get close to them. There are three TVs that you can find during Episode 2.

TV #1

This TV will turn on when you enter the cell block again.

TV #2

On your way down the track, there is a cabin with a broken window. Go inside the cabin by kicking the front door and turn on the TV.

TV #3

The TV is inside the bathroom building where you find the garage key.

Chests

Chests provide you with loot like ammo, weapons, flare guns e.t.c. There are 5 Chests that you will find in Episode 2.

Chest #1

You will find the chest when you reach a Lovers’ Peak sign and rock with a yellow arrow drawn on it. Follow the arrow to find the chest.

Chest #2

After you part ways with the kidnapper, look for the yellow signs leading towards the waterfall. Go down and you will find the chest.

Chest #3

Follow the track and go towards the collapsed plane. Jump on top of the wing of the plane and you will see the chest inside a small cave.

Chest #4

Go on the opposite side of the road when you get the car and there will be a rock on your right with yellow signs on it. Follow the signs and you will find a cabin with the chest inside.

Chest #5

Go around the cabin when you are fighting the Bird Boss. There is a well with a yellow sign on it, that leads towards the final chest.

Can Pyramids

There are pyramids of cans in parks or picnic areas that you can shoot to collect. Below are the two can pyramids that you can find:

Can Pyramid #1

Go past the traps and the can pyramid will be in front of you (This will be near the same picnic bench we’ve discussed), on top of a barrel. Shoot the pyramid to get the collectible.

Can Pyramid #2

When you reach the checkpoint where you find a second car, there is a pyramid of cans on a picnic table.

Trophies Locations

You can get two trophies in Episode 2 for reaching a certain goal.

Right of the Way Trophy

Perform 15 road kills to get the trophy.

If it Flies, It Burns Trophy

You need to kill 1000 birds to get this trophy. When the boss fight is over, restart the checkpoint to farm kills. Repeat this process at least 5 times to get the trophy.

This is all for our Alan Wake Remastered Episode 2 100% Collectibles guide. You can check out the collectibles for Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3.