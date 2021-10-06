Alan Wake Remastered Episode 1 Collectibles Locations Guide

Alan Wake Remastered features an array of collectibles and trophies. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the collectibles in Episode 1, named Nightmare, in Alan Wake Remastered.

Alan Wake Remastered Episode 1 Collectibles

In Episode 1 of Alan Wake, there are six different types of collectibles and a trophy. Note that if you die while hunting for these collectibles, you won’t have to collect the gathered collectibles again.

Below, we have outlined the locations of each single of them. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Coffee Thermos

Episode 1 features 14 Coffee Thermos. Here are the locations of each one.

Coffee Thermos # 1

On your way to the lighthouse, near the broken part of the bridge.

Coffee Thermos # 2

Near the lighthouse, inside a small room that is open from both sides.

Coffee Thermos # 3

On a bench, near the fence, right next to the lighthouse.

Coffee Thermos # 4

Inside the Oh Deer Diner, it is placed on top of the table with all the trays.

Coffee Thermos # 5

Outside the Diver’s Isle, atop the mountain, next to the maroon car.

Coffee Thermos # 6

In the Bird Leg Cabin, on top of the shelf.

Coffee Thermos # 7

While you are finding help, you will find it next to a truck.

Coffee Thermos # 8

While you’re on your way to the gas station, you’ll find it, on top of a stone, at the bank of the river.

Coffee Thermos # 9

While you’re reaching the path above, you’ll find it on an elevated ground, next to a stack of wooden barks.

Coffee Thermos # 10

Near the location of Manuscript # 9, at the edge of the cliff.

Coffee Thermos # 11

To the east of the Safe Haven.

Coffee Thermos # 12

It is placed on a crane near a moving stack of tree barks.

Coffee Thermos # 13

To the east of the location of Manuscript Page # 12.

Coffee Thermos # 14

To the northwest of the location of Coffee Thermos # 13, proceed forward on the road until you reach a truck.

It is located right next to it.

Can Pyramids

You can collect 2 can pyramid in Episode 1:

Can Pyramid #1

Near the lighthouse, amongst a few large stones.

Can Pyramid # 2

While you’re on your way to the gas station, you’ll find it on a table with two chairs next to it.

Manuscript Pages

There is a total of 13 Manuscript Pages in Episode 1:

Manuscript Page # 1,2

These pages are titled “The Title Page of the Script” and “Wake Attacked By A Shadowy Murderer”. These are unmissable.

Manuscript Page # 3

This page is titled “Rose is A Fan”. It is unmissable during Nightmare difficulty.

Manuscript Page # 4

Near the Coffee Thermos # 8. It is titled “Wake Fights a Taken With Light”.

Manuscript Page # 5

Inside a small opened space near the crane. It is titled “Rose Daydreams About Wake.”

Manuscript Page # 6

Titled “Barry’s Arrival”, you’ll find this manuscript page near Coffee Thermos # 8.

Manuscript Page # 7

Titled “The Dark Presence Wakes Up”, this manuscript page is unmissable during Normal difficulty.

Manuscript Page # 8

To the south of Coffee Thermos # 9, inside a hut. It is titled “Wake Attacked By Birds.”

Manuscript Page # 9

Near the location of Chest # 3, next to a couple of standing wooden barks.

Manuscript Page # 10

To the south of the location of Coffee Thermos. It is titled “TV In the Gas Station.”

Manuscript Page # 11

Right outside the location of the TV Show, right next to the main gate.

Manuscript Page # 12

Titled “Stucky Taken”, it is placed next to an artificial ship.

Manuscript Page # 13

Titled “Toby the Dog”, it is found at the back of the Puma house. It is accessible only during Nightmare difficulty.

Chests

There are 4 chests, up for grabs, in Episode 1.

Chest # 1

Near the stone with graffiti while you are on your way to the gas station.

Chest # 2

While you’re on your way to the gas station, you’ll find it inside a small wooden hut.

Chest # 3

Outside the location of Radio Show # 2, near a ruined car.

Chest # 4

While you’re on your way to the gas station, next to a couple of stones with graffiti.

Radio Shows

Two radio shows are up for grabs in Episode 1.

Radio Show # 1

On the patio of the Bird Leg Cabin, near the staircase.

Radio Show # 2

Inside a small room, east of the location of Can Pyramid # 2.

TV Shows

A total of two tv shows can be collected in Episode 1.

TV Show # 1

On your way to the gas station, inside a storage room.

TV Show # 2

Inside the garage of the Puma house.

Sign

Inside the garage of the Puma house.

Drink ‘Em Both Up Trophy Part # 1

Inside the Oh Deer Diner, you’ll have to whack the Jukebox machine.