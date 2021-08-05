Alan Wake 2 Probably Exists Since EA Just Teased Jedi Fallen Order 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and Alan Wake 2 have nothing in common except that both sequels, as well as games which were recently announced, were already rumored by the same source beforehand.

According to a series of leaks shared by Gamereactor several months back; a Borderlands spin-off, remakes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Last of Us, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, and Alan Wake 2 were all in active development. The same rumored games have since then been officially announced or have been strongly reported to be in the works.

The Borderlands spin-off came out to be Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is already announced. The Last of Us Remake is confirmed by reputed sources to be in development, and publisher Electronic Arts just stated in an earnings call that it will “continue to invest” in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise—Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

That just leaves out Alan Wake 2 and which is likely in the pipelines of developer Remedy Entertainment.

There were already enough breadcrumbs leading towards a potential sequel but last quarter, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that one of its unannounced triple-a projects will soon be entering full production. The update from the developer notably arrived just a few days after GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb stated Alan Wake 2 to be planned for an announcement soon.

The original Alan Wake reportedly sold more than 3 million copies during its lifetime. The reported sales might not appear as impressive but the fictional town of Bright Falls has developed quite a cult following since then and as such, there has always been a strong wish for a sequel and to experience more of the supernatural events coming to life from the pages of a novel.