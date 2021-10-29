Capturing Sacred sites on the battlefield can help you win matches instantly so, knowing how to do so is very important. In this comprehensive guide, we will be teaching you how to Capture Sacred Sites in Age of Empires 4.

How to Capture Sacred Sites in Age of Empires 4

Sacred Sites hold great importance in Age of Empires IV as capturing and holding all of them can win you the match without even capturing the enemy’s stronghold.

We will be explaining how to capture these sacred sites in AOE 4 and then follow up with a few useful tips on how to defend the sacred sites that you have captured.

Capturing the Sacred Sites

First, you need to reach Age III, namely The Castle Age, which you can do by building landmarks. Each landmark you build will advance the Age level by one. Once you reach Age III, then you need to build a Monastery.

You can create a monastery by clicking on the villager logo and selecting the first building in the Age III column. Once your monastery is ready, click on it to produce Monks.

After that, you need to bring the monk to the sacred site and he will capture it. Sacred Sites have a flag in the middle and stone steps on all sides so locating them on the map should not be a problem.

It should be noted that only the Monk unit can capture these sites so, keeping this unit safe in your stronghold until the need arises is a smart move.

If the enemy has control of the sacred site, you first need to neutralize it by sending in a normal troop unit, and once it’s neutral, then your monk can arrive at the sacred site and capture it.

Useful Tips regarding Sacred Sites

Here are some of the most useful and often neglected tips revolving around Sacred Sites in AOE 4: