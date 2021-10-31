Age of Empires 4 Fast Feudal Age Build Order

One of the many conditions in Age of Empires 4 is that you have to advance through the four ages and build a wonder to be victorious for your Civilizations. In this guide, we will teach you the Age of Empires 4 Feudal Age Build Order suited for quick progression.

Age of Empires 4 Feudal Age Build Order

Getting to the Feudal Age in Age of Empire 4 can take five minutes at most, while you can achieve it in 4 minutes and 10 seconds with the help of the Chinese Civilization.

It is crucial to remember the build order that we have listed below and follow it to be successful in competitive matches.

Build Order

First 7 villagers on Sheep.

Put 1 on house and then send him and one more on gathering Wood.

Send 3 villagers on Gold.

Now put the rest of the villagers on Food.

Make sure that you keep producing villagers till you reach 15 to get your job done quickly.

With the help of this setup, you will be able to gather the 200 Gold and 400 Food that you need to build your first landmark.

Some of the players believe that they’ll need a large quantity of wood to build the landmark. However, that is not the case here. You only need to gather some wood and more gold and food.

When you have built your first landmark, start working on building a house and get more wood. Getting to the new age is a critical moment where you will need plenty of food and gold.

Pre-plan the attacking units that you need and start making the economy with which you will be able to afford them.

Save the rest of the resources to use in the Feudal Age to build new research centers, technologies, and training stables for your units.

Remembering the build order and using it in multiplayer matches will give you the competitive edge over your opponent, even if they are more skillful than you.