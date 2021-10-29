Age of Empires 4 Unable to Connect Xbox Live, Camera Panning Error and Fixes

If you’re experiencing errors and glitches in Age of Empire 4 and are looking for ways to fix them, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you how a few of the Age of Empires 4 Errors and Fixes.

Age of Empires 4 Errors and Fixes

On the AOE4 forums, quite a few people have been posting about different errors and glitches they’ve been experiencing. So below, we’ve listed down the fixes for the major errors that you can possibly encounter in the game.

Unable to Install from Game Pass Error

Age of Empires IV is one of the biggest releases of the year and since the game is only available on Xbox Game Pass, this is causing a tremendous strain on their servers, which is causing some people to not be able to install the game.

If you’re one of those people that cannot get the game to download from Game Pass, then try rebooting the Xbox Game Pass app and then start the download again.

That will most likely fix your issue. However, if the game still does not install, then your only option is to simply wait for a few minutes and try again.

Unable to Connect to Xbox Live Account Fix

If you’re trying to login to the game using your Xbox Live account, chances are that you’ll be hit with an error message that says something along the lines of:

“The account you want to log in with is not intended for this environment. Your application may not be configured properly.”

Based on the error message, you may think that there’s some sort of problem with your account, but that’s most likely not the case at all.

The only way that could be the case is if you’re logging into an account that is not from a supported region. But if it is from a supported region, then your account is completely fine.

This is a bug that a lot of players have been experiencing and as of yet, there’s no solid fix to it. However, while the developers work on a hotfix, you can try the following methods and see if it fixes the error for you:

Disable your antivirus and firewall and then re-launch the game.

Uninstall the game, restart your PC, then re-install and launch the game.

Clear the Cache and Cookies from the browser that you’re using to log in to your Xbox Live account.

Make sure that your computer’s clock is synced by navigating to Start > Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time > Set Time> Automatically (On).

Open the Xbox Networking settings and run the Xbox Live troubleshooter.

“Update Video Drivers” Crash Fix

If you launch the game and it tells you to update your video drivers, then abruptly crashes, there’s an easy fix to it.

All you need to do is open your AMD or NVIDIA software and install the latest drivers for your GPU. These drivers are specifically optimized for this game, which is why the game is crashing for you.

If the game still keeps crashing for you even after installing the new drivers, then you’ll have to re-install the game. This will likely fix the issue.

Camera Panning Error Fix

If you’re unable to pan the camera using your WASD keys, then follow these steps to bind the keys to your camera controls:

Enter a single-player match and open up Settings.

Go to “ Controls ” and click on “ View and Re-Map Controls ”.

” and click on “ ”. Right-click and remove all camera controls.

In the Common Keys section, assign the appropriate WASD keys to the Pan Up/Right/Left/Down controls.

Trees Level of Detail Bug Fix

A common graphical bug that a lot of players are experiencing is where the trees in the game change shapes while they pan around or zoom in and out of the map.

This is a very annoying and noticeable bug that can seriously hamper the gameplay for most players.

Thankfully, there’s a really easy fix to this bug. All you need to do is go into the Graphical Settings of the game and set “Geometry Detail” to “Maximum”. Doing so will completely get rid of the weird shape-changing bug in the trees.

Performance Fixes

If you’re looking to squeeze out more power from your system to get a higher frame rate in Age of Empires IV, then follow the steps listed below.

For Steam users:

Open Steam and right-click on Age of Empires IV.

Select Manage > Browse Local Files.

Copy the file pathway that you see in this window.

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and search “ Graphics Settings ”.

”. Open Graphics Settings and click on “ Browse ”.

”. In this window, paste the file pathway that you copied.

Select “ exe ”.

”. Click Options and set the graphics preference to “ High Performance ”

” Click Save.

For Microsoft Store users:

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and search “ Graphics Settings ”.

”. Open Graphics Settings and change the dropdown from Desktop App to Microsoft Store App .

. From the second dropdown, select Age of Empires IV.

Click on “Add”.

Click Options and set the graphics preference to “ High Performance ”.

”. Click Save.

Another way to easily improve performance in Age of Empires IV is to disable Syncing in OneDrive.

If you have OneDrive Syncing enabled, then you’ll be using precious CPU power to sync game items from the Documents > My Games > Age of Empires IV folder to OneDrive.

To disable syncing, follow these steps: