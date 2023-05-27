Advanced Warfare Exo Zombies Outbreak Strategy Guide – High Round Tips for Solo, Co-op

Exo Zombies Mode is a new game mode introduced in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. It’s divided into a total of 4 episodes – the first of which is available to download.

Advanced Warfare Exo Zombies Outbreak Strategy

Exo-Zombies Outbreak revolves around 4 employees who had worked for Jonathan Irons’ private military organization, Atlas Corporation. Although the new game mode retains the same formula used by Zombies Mode featured in previous Call of Duty titles, the exo-suit has, once again, proved to be a game changer.

This guide is designed to provide you with a walkthrough of Exo-Zombies Mode, different tips and strategies, an overview of all the changes, and surviving strategy on higher rounds. So without further ado, let’s jump right into it:

What’s New in Exo-Zombies?

Some players might see it as a reminiscence of Zombies Mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, there are some minor and major changes. And while everyone will learn all about them sooner or later, it’s a good idea to have a brief overview before kicking off things.

Following are some changes introduced in Exo-Zombies Mode:

There is no longer any way to repair a broken window. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good!

There are quite a handful of weapons in Exo-Zombies Mode and most of them are from the game’s Multiplayer Mode.

In addition to normal zombies, there are zombie K9 unit and those beasts are very agile.

MOAB or a DNA Bomb is also functional in Exo-Zombies Mode.

Reviving downed teammates is much faster than it used to be in COD: BO2.

Players don’t spawn with an exo-suit – they’re required to find it.

Similar to players, zombies acquire exo-suits at higher rounds and start dishing out more damage.

Unlike zombies in COD: BO2, Exo-Zombies are much more agile.

Wall-buys and upgrade stations have returned.

Random Supply Drops keep on appearing on the map at frequent intervals.

It appears like the game mode is virtually endless, much like the one in COD: BO2.

There are some zombies who self-destruct and some can disable your exo-suit for a little while.

If you get infected by a zombie, dash for the decontamination chamber or you’ll die.

How to Acquire An Exo-Suit

Like I’ve mentioned above, you don’t spawn with an exo-suit and are required to find it. In order to do so, you need to head inside the first door on your left (from your initial spawn location). From this point, get inside the Main Hub.

From this area, open the door located on the right and head towards the Hallway A. From the Hallway A, go straight ahead and look for a blue-lit tunnel on your left. Once you’ve emerged out of this tunnel, take the stairs on the right side and open another door.

From the Morgue, spend 1250 Credits to open the Exo-Room Door. At this point, you need to activate a generator to open the central chamber containing the exo-suits.

Mystery Box and Weapon Upgrade Stations

Now that you’ve acquired your exo-suit, it’s time to find a suitable weapon.

In Exo-Zombies Mode, there are several Mystery Boxes that reward players with random weapon. In addition to this, Weapon Upgrade Stations can be used to upgrade your weapons for better results – for extra damage, handling, and things of this sort.

There are a total of 2 Weapon Upgrade Stations located on the map and upgrading a weapon costs 2,500 Credits. However, Mystery Boxes have random spawn locations – the first one is always the same.

The first Mystery Box can be found by taking the immediate left from your initial spawn location and heading towards the Main Hub. From the Main Hub, take the door on the right and head towards Hallway A which contains a Mystery Box, right next to a yellow ‘No Parking’ sign.

Exo-Suit Upgrade Stations and Perks

Your exo-suit may be able to help you sustain for a while, but without any upgrades, it’ll soon die out on you. This is where Exo Upgrade Stations come to rescue. These upgrade stations offer different exo-abilities which are extremely important if you wish to reach higher rounds.

There are a total of 5 Exo Upgrade Stations located in the Outbreak map. Thankfully, their locations are completely fixed, unlike the Mystery Boxes. These Exo Upgrade Stations offer players the bonuses provided below:

Exo Medic Upgrade Station – ability to revive teammates faster

Exo Slam Upgrade Station – ability to slam onto the ground and cause AoE damage

Exo Reload Upgrade Station – ability to reload faster

Exo Health Upgrade Station – increases players’ total HP

Exo Soldier Upgrade Station – exo-soldier upgrades and perks

How to Turn On Power

Unlike a single power source as experienced in Zombies Mode in previous Call of Duty games, each area has its own power source in Exo-Zombies Mode. Now, before you set out to restore power, do make sure that you’ve at least extra 5,000 Credits.

The first generator is located directly behind your initial spawn location. From this point, follow the power cord and open Administration A for 750 Credits. Once you’re inside, take the couple of stairs on the right and go straight ahead.

By now, you should come to a door leading to Morgue (opened for 1,000 Credits). Head inside and go left to get to the Morgue through a small blue-lit tunnel.

Head right after emerging out of tunnel and the next generator should be in front of you. From there, trace your steps back to the blue-lit tunnel and open the door leading to the Main Hub for 1,000 Credits.

From this point, head inside the central dome and interact with generation located on the western side of your entry point. Once you’ve done so, go straight and open Holding B for another 1,000 Credits.

Once you’re inside, head inside the first door on your right to find another generator. From your previous point, come out and go through another small tunnel on the right side and open the door to Exo Room for another 1,000 Credits.

Go up the stairs and you’ll eventually come to a large circular room with the last generator that you need to kick start.

Change Background Score to Ride of the Valkyries

Now that we’re done with all our serious chores and preparing to fight off the endless waves of undead; how about a little fun? There’s no doubt that the background score of Outbreak is decent enough, but there’s an Easter Egg which changes it to Ride of the Valkyries.

In order to do so, all you need to do is to interact with certain objects found on the map and voila!

The first object is a wrench stuck in a wall near a decontamination chamber located on the left side of your initial spawn location. The second object is a bone saw which is located near Hallway B, right next to a Pack-a-Punch Upgrade Station.

The last thing is a small item placed on top of a table found in the Exo Room. Once you’ve interacted with all three objects, the music will start playing and will last for about 7 minutes.

General Tips and Strategy

During the first few rounds, zombies are not much agile and you won’t find struggling much. One of the things to note here is that you can now sustain 3 consecutive hits from zombies before going down.

Another important thing to note here is that 3D Printer is now called Mystery Boxes. You can refer to the section above for detailed information.

One amazing tip regarding the Mystery Boxes is that you can get a weapon of your choice with it. The trick involved is pretty simple, but requires strict timing. As soon as you see your desired weapon in the Mystery Box, you need to interact with it at once – and that should provide you with the weapon of your choice.

In Holding B, you’ll come across a Weapon Upgrading Station which essentially is Pack-a-Punch Machine in Exo-Zombies Mode. Upgrading a weapon costs 2,500 Credits and every weapon in the game can be upgraded to Level 20 which is max a weapon can reach.

Each time a weapon is upgraded, it receives increased damage, camo, certain attachments, and more. It’s a good idea to start upgrading weapons as soon as possible, once you’ve acquired your choice of weapon.

Like I’ve mentioned above, players don’t spawn with an exo-suit and are required to find it. You can refer to the section above for more detailed information, but it’s highly recommended that you equip exo-suit even before a decent weapon as it’s extremely hard to survive without an exo-suit.

At Round #4, you’ll encounter zombie-dogs for the first time. These mutated animals are much more agile than normal zombies and can kill you in an instant. At higher rounds, you’ll also encounter specialized dog rounds. However, zombie-dogs aren’t the only major threat.

At higher rounds, players will come across zombies emitting a green gas. If these zombies touch a player, he/she gets transformed into a full-fledged zombie (dies out in plain words). However, if a player rushes to the Decontamination Chamber before dying out, the infection can be cured.

One small tip to note at this point is that while a player is standing in Decontamination Chamber, no zombie can hurt him/her, but only for a short duration. In addition to this, there are zombies which self-destruct and disable your exo-suit for a short while.

In case you go down and a teammate revives you, you’ll leave your tombstone at that place. It’s highly recommended to pick that tombstone because once picked up; you’ll receive your primary weapon, perks, exo-abilities, and everything else.

When we talk about weapons, each player has its own preference; I’d highly encourage everyone to give CEL-3 Cauterizer a go – especially if you love to use shotguns. This weapon is absolute beast when it comes to Exo-Zombies Mode.

At lower rounds, you can be certain to one-shot zombies, but as you progress towards higher rounds, it’ll take 2-3 shots to kill a zombie from medium-to-short range. However, like I’ve mentioned above, you can always upgrade your weapon and make it better at higher rounds.

Last but not the least, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for random Supply Drops and Boosts that you receive throughout the Exo-Zombies Mode as these are a great help.

High Round Strategy for Solo and Coop

Although many people believe that Exo-Zombies Mode is pretty easier than Zombies Mode featured in previous Call of Duty titles, things indeed get real nasty at higher rounds. Even getting to higher rounds say, Round #30 is quite hard, let alone surviving it.

Strategy tends to be different for different players. Following is a strategy that I’ve found to be most effective in surviving higher rounds:

Let’s start with weapons first: like I’ve mentioned above, the best weapon in the game is CEL-3 Cauterizer hands down. However, there is another weapon which works more effectively with this particular strategy.

You’ll come across a weapon named MAHEM in Mystery Box which I believe, is the only Special Launcher in this game mode. MAHEM is so much better than CEL-3 Cauterizer when used for this strategy. And when upgraded, this thing is a total beast.

The best thing about this weapon is that in Exo-Zombies Mode, it can be fired from the hip unlike the Multiplayer Mode. But once again, if you can’t get MAHEM, stick to CEL-3 Cauterizer and upgrade it as much as possible.

So now that you’ve acquired yourself with a weapon, you need to return to your initial spawn location and head left from the first generator (You’ll have to pay to unlock this door).

I believe the area is called Main Hall and is located near the Juggernaut. This is a small circular room with two staircases, a central dome, an elevated platform, and a couple of doors to move in and out of the area. Throughout the whole strategy, you’re required to stay in this room.

While you’re in this room, you need to stick to the outer walls all the time. If you roam in the central area or go outside, you’re bound to die, or maybe not; but I’d urge you stay inside most of the time and move out only once in a while.

Furthermore, provided that you’ve acquired an exo-suit, jump over a zombie if it crosses path instead of wasting MAHEM ammo. There are quite a lot of different types of zombies which self-destruct and even disable your exo-suit for quite a while.

Therefore, it’s a good idea not to let them touch you and always be on the move while staying close to the walls. One of the most important things that you must have for this strategy and any strategy in general is Decoy Bombs.

These bombs are acquired from the box and all players receive one Decoy Bomb after every round. For those of you who don’t know, Decoy Bombs are essentially Monkey Bombs, but much more powerful.

When tossed, these bombs hover in the air for a while and all zombies in the area are lured to it. After a short while, these bombs explode and kill every zombie around it. At Round #30, it won’t kill all zombies around it, but a significant damage is dealt to everyone.

Dogs and Infectious Zombies are pretty easy to kill, but if you get infected; don’t waste any time and rush to the Decontamination Zone. And lastly, always keep an eye out for random Boosters and Supply Drops that arrive on the map.

Boosters are of great help on higher rounds and offer you bonuses like one-shot kills, MOAB/DNA Bomb, full ammo, and more.

Don’t forget to share your own strategy and tips with us in the comments below!