Nearly All Activision Studios Are Now Working On Call Of Duty

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been revealed alongside a confirmation that publisher Activision has put nearly all of its mainline studios on the Call of Duty franchise.

Vanguard is being helmed by developer Sledgehammer Games while Treyarch and Raven Software will take charge of Zombies and Warzone respectively. Infinity Ward will continue to support the recent Modern Warfare game in addition to working on the next Call of Duty installment.

Furthermore; developers High Moon Studios, Beenox, Demonware, and Toys for Bob will contribute by offering development support across Vanguard and Warzone. They will also be presumably directed by Activision to look over other unannounced Call of Duty projects when needed.

It should also be noted that a new Activision Mobile studio has been founded to work on a new Call of Duty mobile game, which will be supported by Beenox and the Shanghai division of the publisher.

Activision has now fully dedicated (via VGC) eight out of ten of its core studios to the Call of Duty franchise. That reportedly makes over 2,000 developers and staffers working on the future of the franchise and which will continue to grow with a major recruitment drive already underway.

Call of Duty as a franchise has sold more than 400 million copies worldwide since debuting in 2003, making it one of the best-selling franchises in video games history. Warzone has only boosted that revenue stream for Activision with more than 100 million monthly players trying survive in battle royale. With the live service model proving highly successful and lucrative, it reasons that the publisher wants all hands on deck to push the franchise further.

Elsewhere, the new Vanguard game will be bringing back gunsmith, a gameplay mechanic which was debuted in Black Ops 3 and most recently appeared in Modern Warfare as well as Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Gunsmith is being improved to add more depth such as allowing players to customize ballistics and ammunition.