In this guide, we will tell you how to Assassinate Bishop Engelwin in AC Valhalla Siege of Paris. We’ll explain all the possible strategies for completing one of the first assassination missions and killing the bishop in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.

Assassinate Bishop Engelwin in AC Valhalla Siege of Paris

Assassination missions are all about devising the perfect strategy to take down your target. The assassination missions have made a return in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the recent Siege of Paris DLC. This could only mean one thing, bloodshed!

One of the very first targets you will have to deal with would be Bishop Engelwin during Rot in the Slums mission, and you’ll find him in the Slums of Paris. Like all other assassination missions in AC Valhalla, there are several ways to piercing your knife through Bishop Engelwin.

Playing Stealth

If you’re not up for combat and just want to get over with the mission with the least effort, then this method of killing the bishop will do the trick for you.

While playing stealth, you cannot simply barge into the church. Else, you’ll be noticed, and your cover will be blown.

To avoid being noticed, head to the backside of the church and look for a ladder. Climb up the ladder, and you’ll find a place to sneak into the church.

To face the bishop, you need to get a robe. This robe is found on the second floor. All you have to do is convince an NPC to take their place in the cleansing ritual.

They’ll give you their robe, and you’ll be free to move forward and face the bishop. Bishop Engelwin is present in the basement, near the cleansing pool.

The robe is not disappearing ink, and you’ll still be at risk of getting spotted by the guards. Therefore, try staying undercover as much as you can.

Downstairs, you can have a conversation with the bishop and make your move when the guards leave. You’ll then get a key, giving you access to Engelwin’s quarters. This is where you get your next assassination mission.