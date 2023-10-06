How To Get More Elixirs In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers elixirs as a method of regaining health after you have lost it on the battlefield. You start with only two elixirs that you can use to heal Basim as he takes damage. In most situations, they are enough but when things get rough, you may find yourself wanting more elixirs in AC Mirage.

There is only one way to increase the number of elixirs you have. But only by one. You have to select a particular perk and afterward, you will get one more elixir in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to increase elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

When Basim starts his journey as a Hidden One, he only has 2 elixirs. They are by default, and not much can be done about them. They are enough for normal circumstances, but when going gets tough, you may want more.

There is a way with which you can increase the total number of elixirs from 2 to 3. It is not a significant jump, but it can still prove useful in dire circumstances. The only way to obtain this extra elixir is to unlock a specific skill called the Elixir Pocket.

This skill is present in the Trickster Tree and will take 2 skill points to obtain. First, You must pass through the Trickster Node by slotting in a Skill Point. Then, use the other one for the Elixir Pocket skill itself. This is the only way you can get more elixirs in AC Mirage.

How to recover Elixirs?

You can replenish by finding and looting Blue Chests in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These can be found all over the game world, but often you will find them in restricted areas. These chests will replenish all of your consumables and items, not just the elixirs. So keep an eye out for these blue chests.