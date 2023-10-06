Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole Enigma Location And Solution

Enigmas are puzzles in AC Mirage that have players searching for clues in a piece of text or a drawing that is a great way to unlock new Talismans and outfit dyes. These clues will lead them to a location in the game where the enigma treasure awaits them. For the completionists among you, we are here to help with the solution to Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage so you can collect your reward.

AC Mirage Find What I Stole enigma location

For the ‘Find what I stole’ enigma, you will want to travel to Qutrabbul Gate in Shari’ district of Harbiyah. From there, you will want to head south to the waterbody that separates the islands holding Damascus Gate Prison to the south and Qutrabbul Gate.

From the gate, move along the shoreline, going straight up till you reach the base of the bridge that connects Qutrabbul Gate with Damascus Gate Prison. Here, you will find a peculiar tree with some sack hanging on it.

Move towards this tree, and you will find a small tent with tools lying on the ground. Interact with the stone glyph on the ground here to pick up the Find What I Stole Enigma that rests atop it.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma solution

To uncover the buried treasure of the Find What I Stole enigma, first, you will need to access the enigma itself. Open your bag and scroll to the Enigmas section. Look through them and select the Find What I Stole enigma. This will open up a page with clues to the enigma’s rewards.

The main clue from the Find What I Stole enigma in AC Mirage is the term ‘Soap Boilers, ’ which means you’ll need to make your way over to the Soap Boiler’s District of Baghdad.

Make sure to take the middle bridge of the three bridges connecting the Soap Boiler district to the Quadrangle of the Persians. This bridge leads you almost directly to the location of the enigma treasure.

Once you cross the bridge, simply move a couple of steps south till you enter the nearby market. Here, you will notice one stall with carpets hanging outside the walls and fruit and spice baskets and bags surrounding it.

Simply enter this little hut, and you will find the treasure in the middle, waiting to be claimed. The Find What I Stole enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage rewards you with the Black Zanj Uprising outfit dye.