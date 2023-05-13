Our A Way Out Endings Guide will tell you how to get all of the available endings in A Way Out. Not only will we tell you what these endings actually are, but we will also tell you what You Have to Do in order to unlock the endings for yourself

A Way Out Endings

The only chapter which has an impact on the ending of the game is the final one known as Conflict. A huge let down for players of the game will be the fact that there are only two different conclusions to the story in A Way Out.

No one so far has been able to actually figure out a Secret Ending to the game, which leads us to believe that it does not exist. Let us go ahead and take a look at both of the conclusions in A Way Out.

Leo’s Ending

Towards the end of the final chapter, if Leo manages to grab the gun at the end and shoots Vince with the final bullet, Vince will ask Leo to pass along a note to Carol. Leo leaves the note at Carol’s doorstep and manages to get his freedom.

Vincent’s Ending

If Vincent manages to shoot Leo, you will get a cutscene where you will see Vincent holding Leo’s hand. After that, Vincent will inform Linda and Alex of the death of Leo.