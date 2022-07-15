A Plague Tale: Requiem Director Explains the Benefits of Next-Gen Hardware

A Plague Tale: Innocence managed to impress a lot of gamers along with the critics. With such a great response, a new game was inevitable. Now, Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are bringing a direct sequel to the original game in the form of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Unlike the previous game, A Plague Tale: Requiem is dropping the last-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). This has naturally given the developer more freedom to do things which apparently weren’t possible on PS4 and Xbox One. In the latest issue of EDGE Magazine, game director Kevin Choteau said:

In Innocence, some parts could look a bit like a theatre set due to technical limitations. For Requiem, we’ve been able to push the horizon much farther. When we write, [the increased quality] allows us to consider sequences that were previously impossible, such as chases with hundreds of thousands of rats or locations that evolve dynamically according to the story and events.

Apart from technical limitations, from what we have seen so far, the game looks far better than Innocence in terms of visuals. The sequel is much more than just a few additions. They have re-build gameplay, AI and visuals to suit the narrative.

The game is also coming on Nintendo Switch. It’s understandable that since the current Nintendo hardware might not be able to handle the upgraded systems of Requiem, the game will be available via cloud.

Choteau further explained the evolution of main characters in the game i.e. Amicia and Hugo. Both the characters will be evolved in one way or another in Requiem. While discussing this change, the Choteau said:

She can be much more aggressive. Amicia unfortunately had to get used to dealing death and is no longer taken by surprise. Hugo is still young and vulnerable. He has the power to control rats, which makes him an extremely effective gameplay tool against the threats in most situations, but it can become a dangerous game if he loses control.

Her character’s evolution is a lot like Ellie from The Last of Us as she is relatively stronger now. As for Hugo, while he still needs protection of his sister, he will be quite useful in different scenarios.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will take players further towards southern France in a quest to find the cure for Hugo. Like Plague Tale: Innocence, it will quite an adventurous ride. The game is slated to release for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 18, 2022. The game is also scheduled to release on Game Pass as well as a day one release.