A Plague Tale: Requiem Flowers & Feathers Locations Guide

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a relatively linear experience with a simple crafting system and easy-to-get crafting materials. You will, however, also need to find other resources in the game which not might be as simple and easy.

Hugo will want you to find several flowers and feathers that are scattered across every chapter in the game. These can be difficult to spot because they can only be found in areas with heavy foliage and vegetation.

The following guide will tell you exactly where to find all the flowers and feathers for Hugo in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

All flower locations in A Plague Tale: Requiem

There are a total of five different flowers that you can find in the game.

Arrowhead flower

The first flower is the Arrowhead flower which you will find in Chapter 2 once you leave the underground area of the arena and make it out to the open.

Chamomile Flower

The second flower is the Chamomile flower which you will find in Chapter 3 as you leave the Herbalist hut. Go to the left side and there you will notice a pot hanging down from the tree with the Chamomile flower.

Gentian flower

The third flower is the Gentian flower which you will find in Chapter 4 right after the sewer cutscene where you get to view a white and red boat. Instead of going to the left, move right from that location and you will find the Gentian flower there.

Anemone flower

In Chapter 5, when you are under the bridge, look for a box on the cliffside of the bridge. Use it to climb up by using your hook. You will find the Anemone flower above there.

Carnation flower

In Chapter 16 when you finally come across the workbench, just follow the path and you will see Lucas kneeling down towards the flower. From there you can collect the Carnation flower.

All feather locations in A Plague Tale: Requiem

There are a total of seven feathers that you can find in the game.

Jay feather

During Chapter 6: Leaving All Behind, Hugo will be challenged to a race by Amicia. This is part of the main story and as the race ends, under the big tree you will find a jay feather there.

Black-Headed Gull feather

During Chapter 7: Felons, Hugo will ask Amicia on the beach to scare away the seagulls. As Amicia scares away the seagulls, you will notice a wooden hut nearby. Head inside the hut and you will find the Black-Headed Gull feather.

Black Kite feather

During Chapter 8: A Sea of Promises, when you’re La Cuna, on the left side you will see a garden. There will be a woman there with who you can speak with. There will also be people sitting over there. Behind them is a tree that has the Black Kite feather.

Barn Owl feather

During Chapter 9: Tales and Revelations, once you get towards the sanctuary you will have to climb a tower and as you keep climbing it, at the top you will find Barn owl.

Raven feather

During Chapter 10: Bloodline, when you escape the slavers, head towards the ruined chapel. Once there, follow the rocky cliff path to find the Raven feather at the end.

European Goldfinch feather

During Chapter 11: The Cradle of Centuries, once you explode a barrel in the temple, look for another one and destroy the other barrel as well. Once you do you will create a hole and you can go through it to find European Goldfinch feather.

Greylag Goose feather

During Chapter 13: Nothing Left, once you find Arnaud at the gallows, push the cart and put it on the wall that is opposite to you as this represents the main path. Follow the path and climb up and there you will finally find Greylag Goose feather.