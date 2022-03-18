A Plague Tale: Innocence’s Being Adapted Into A Live-Action TV Series

The highly acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence will see its heartrending story of survival and tenacity get adapted into a live-action television series.

Details about the production schedule, casting, and tentative premiere window have not been shared. What has been confirmed though (via ALLOCINE) is that French director Mathieu Turi (Inglourious Basterds, Hostile, Meander) will be involved in bringing A Plague Tale: Innocence to television screens.

It also appears that developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive will be collaborating with French media conglomerate Mediawan to get the adaptation done right the first time.

👱‍♀️🧒🔥🐀 It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence was released back in 2019 for consoles and PC. Its linear, stealth gameplay follows Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo as they try to escape war and disease during the 14th century Hundred-Year War of France. The war-torn story also adds a supernatural element as Hugo is revealed to be carrying an evil bloodline which gives him the power to control rats.

A Plague Tale: Innocence was hailed for its excellent storytelling and narrative-driven gameplay design. It sold more than 1 million copies in its first year, convincing Focus Home Interactive to greenlight a sequel.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will pick up from where the first game left off. Having been able to escape their homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south to start a new life while keeping the curse in check. The sequel is currently in development for all major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and will release somewhere in 2022.