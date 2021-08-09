F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time.

According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.

Codemasters has not provided a release window for when 3D audio will return but incidentally, PlayStation 5 players were generally content with the audio of the game. If there were audio-related concerns, they were not widespread but still serious enough for the developer to completely disable the feature.

3D audio is not the only feature which F1 2021 lost temporarily on PlayStation 5. The game was having a hard time dealing with ray tracing last month, leading to instability on the said PlayStation console and ultimately forcing Codemasters to remove ray tracing altogether. It took a few weeks before ray tracing returned to F1 2021 on PS5 as part of patch 1.05 last week.

It should be noted that only the PS5 version of the game was having problems with ray tracing. The Xbox Series X and PC versions continued to enjoy ray traced lighting when Codemasters disabled the cumbersome rendering feature on the PS5 version. For reasons unknown, the developer has been facing a tough time when it comes to optimizing F1 2021 on PS5.

F1 2021 is the latest installment in the franchise and brings forth a number of new features, particularly an improved career mode where two players can now progress through the same career together as either teammates or rivals.