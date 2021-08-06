Dead Space’s Reportedly Not Releasing Before Fall 2022

The new Dead Space remake will reportedly not release around the coming 2021 holiday season as many fans were hoping.

According to a report by VentureBeat earlier today, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has internally pegged the remake for a launch during its 2023 fiscal year which makes the 2022 holiday season the earliest possible release window.

When EA announced that the original Dead Space game will be getting remade for current-generation hardware, there was an underlined belief that the publisher would probably be eying a release in the coming months. That does not appear to be the case and fairly enough, EA wants to remind fans that it has not shared any official release dates and hence, rumors should be treated as such.

2021 has already been a year of delays with several notable games pushed ahead due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The anticipated Dead Space remake has a good chance of landing in fall 2022 if development goes as scheduled, which can always turn sideways.

It was floated a while back that developer EA Motive Studios was looking to reboot the entire franchise as a whole. The upcoming remake will reportedly be just titled Dead Space to accentuate those same intentions.

EA Motive Studios has not confirmed if there will be any changes to the storyline, but there does appear to be a large likelihood for the second and third installments to be remade as well in the near future. The notion being that a reboot trilogy will perhaps give EA Motive Studios a different direction for a potential Dead Space 4 sequel.

Based on a recent comparison between the remake and the original, the new Dead Space game will feature massive improvements to its lighting systems to make the USG Ishimura considerably darker. The lighting overhaul will work in tandem with improved models and textures to make the eerie atmosphere of the game even more impressive and horrifying compared to the decade-old original.

Dead Space, the remake, will be powered by the Frostbite Engine and is in active development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC. There will be no previous-generation releases because EA Motive Studios wants to make use of the new solid-state drives to remove all loading times.