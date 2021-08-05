Activision Takes Down Warzone Cheat Seller CrazyAim

A major platform dealing in the sale of premium cheats, particularly for Call of Duty: Warzone, no longer exists at the time of writing.

“CrazyAim” was one of many online marketplaces from where players were able to purchase wallhacks, aimbots, and other cheats to use in Warzone as well as other Call of Duty games. Both of its website and Discord channel suddenly went offline earlier today, reportedly (via CharlieIntel) after publisher Activision took action in forcing the cheat seller to cease all activities in the past couple of days.

There are obviously many more platforms from where to purchase cheats for Warzone but the Call of Duty community will still appreciate every step taken by Activision to curb the menace of cheaters as much as possible.

Last month, Activision shut down a cheat maker for promoting an alleged undetectable cheating program which can even run on consoles. The cheat in question was never specifically targeting Call of Duty games but its promotional material did demonstrate how players can cheat in Modern Warfare. That was enough for Activision to trigger its legal team.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been plagued with cheaters since its launch and even popular streamers are getting tired of the situation. Many have already rallied together to ask Activision for a new anti-cheat system while others are switching to Apex Legends.

More than 500,000 accounts have been permanently banned in Warzone to date but which hardly means anything because of how players can always return with new accounts owing to the free-to-play game model.

In recent months, developer Raven Software has been assuring to take necessary precautions against cheaters. Back in February for example, the developer promised that it will be “stepping up anti-cheat efforts” by pushing frequent updates to the anti-cheat, deploying new cheat-detection technology, and dedicating additional resources to monitor and enforce “consistent and timely bans.”