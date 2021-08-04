“Hybrid” PS5 Games Might Be Playable With/Without PSVR 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment is said to be moving away from traditional virtual reality experiences by focusing on triple-a games with PlayStation VR 2.

Taking to YouTube earlier today, known VR community member “PSVR Without Parole” shared some new details about PSVR 2 which he claimed were taken from a conference recently held by Sony with developers behind closed doors.

Sony is apparently aiming for triple-a “hybrid” games on PlayStation 5 which will be playable with or without virtual reality. Hence, as far as claims go, players in the near future will have the option to choose which version of a hybrid game they want to download on their consoles. They can either download the one supporting virtual reality and play the entire game with a PSVR 2 or download the other one without virtual reality to play normally with a DualSense controller.

The notion being that a PSVR 2 headset should be a viable option for nearly every major PS5 release instead of being limited to an exclusive virtual reality library which most often gets ignored by triple-a developers and publishers.

Furthermore, the new PSVR 2 is being internally called “NGVR” or next-generation VR and will feature haptic feedback for the headset to reduce motion sickness and improve immersion. A haptic-headset was already mentioned in a Sony-filed patent from last year which also suggested the new PS5 virtual reality headset to have improved pressure and comfort sensors.

Sony has already announced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the new PSVR 2 controllers. They will apparently also include analogue-based capacitive touch sensors to track the distance between a thumb and fingers.

While the status of backwards compatibility remains in the air, Sony will reportedly be pushing to remaster PSVR games for PSVR 2.

An announcement regarding launch is said to be coming in early 2022. As always, until an official acknowledgement arrives, consider everything to be a rumor.