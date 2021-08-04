Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

This week has brought some real adventure for players. A major update, Ariana Grande skin, suicide squad crossover, and Rift Tour event being the part of this week are driving the players mad. Players working on getting the new Kymera skin and those looking for new Alien Artifacts this week should read this guide till the end, as we will be guiding you to all Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 Alien Artifacts Locations.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 Alien Artifact Locations

Like every week, there are five Alien Artifacts that the players can hunt this week as well. The following is the first place where you can find an Alien Artifact in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9, so let’s get into details right away.

Alien Artifact #1 – Gas N’ Grub

This Alien Artifact is located near a gas station to the south of Corny Complex. The players can find the Alien Artifact inside the main building. Here is an image of the map showing the location more precisely.

Alien Artifact #2 – Defiant Dish

The second one is a bit easier to find. Just move to the place where the satellite dish is located. You will find the Alien Artifact resting on the satellite dish. The following image of the map will help you reach the location easily.

Alien Artifact #3 – Weeping Woods

After reaching the Weeping Woods, you will find a small building near the stream. The Alien Artifact is hidden inside this small building. You can see the location on the marked image of the map below.

Alien Artifact #4 – Stack Shack

After reaching the ocean, you will find a small island to the west of Holly Hatchery with a small hut-like building. The Alien Artifact will be found resting inside this building, so just get in to collect the purple canister. Here is an image showing the location on the map.

Alien Artifact #5 – Unremarkable Shack

The last Alien Artifact is also located on an island. After reaching the island northwest of craggy cliffs, you will find a small building. The Alien Artifact is hidden underneath this building, so just destroy the base of the building to find the Alien Artifact.

We hope you will find this article helpful in finding the Alien Artifacts this week, and you will be one step ahead in your quest to get the new Kymera skin customization.