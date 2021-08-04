Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 challenges are live now and players have to complete them to earn a lot of XP. In this guide, we have included all the info about the Legendary and Epic quests from week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 so that you can quickly complete them and level up your seasonal Fortnite Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 Challenges

The FN Chapter 2 Season 7 challenges continue the Alien theme and are mostly simple enough to complete. Let’s have a look at both legendary and Epic quests you will have to complete to level up your battle pass in Fortnite Season 7 Week 9!

Week 9 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone

The first legendary quest is very simple, as you just have to go to a payphone which you can find at a bus stop. Get Slone’s order from the payphone and you will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

Equip a Detector, then disable an alien billboard in one match (x2) – 45,000 XP

This one is really easy as all you have to do is use the detector on an alien Billboard.

Collect resources in Holly Hatchery (x100)

To collect 100 resources from Holly Hatchery, we suggest you use the residential buildings and also hit shrubs. Once you have collected the 100 resources you will be awarded 30.000 XP.

Eliminate trespassers (x3) – 30,000 XP

Just where you complete the above quest you can also complete this quest by eliminating three trespassers. You will get 30,000 XP for completing this quest.

Place a Bioscanner in an alien biome

All the locations where you can place the Bioscanner in an alien biome are within Holly Hatchery. Just place the scanner in any of those purple cubes surrounding the houses and you will be rewarded with 30,000 XP.

Place Spy Probes (3) – 30,000 XP

Week 9 Epic Quests

Launch toilets with a Grab-itron

You can find the Grab-itron Weapon at atop Abductor, Mothership, or in Chests. Once you have found it, you can launch toilets.

You have to bring it to the area with some residential buildings (Holly Hatchery will do) and look for a bathroom inside the homes. Use the weapon on the toilets and the challenge is complete. The reward for this quest is 30,000 XP.

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer

You can complete this quest easily by landing directly on an Abductor from the Bus and use any emote. When you complete the quests, you will get 30.000 XP.

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match

You can complete this quest easily while playing in team Rumble because you can only deal 100 damage to opponents without taking damage yourself in this easily. Completing this quest will give you 30,000 XP as a reward.

Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner, then hit them with a Rail Gun

This quest is pretty easy. Use the Recon Scanner to mark enemy players and then use the rail gun to fire through the solid objects to surprise attack them! Doing this will reward you with 30,000 XP.

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires (1000)

To complete this quest, you have to find an IO vehicle which is a black sedan with the IO logo. You can find it at Corny Complex or Satellite Station. You can find off-road tires at a gas station. Just set these tires on the vehicle and drive for 1,000 meters for completing this quest. You will get 30,000 XP for completing this quest.

Use IO launchpads

This quest is fairly easy to compete as each of the satellite stations has an IO launchpad. These are marked by a vertical light at every Satellite Station. Simply hop on to be rewarded with 30,000 XP for completing the quest.

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex

To complete this quest, you have to go to any of the Satellite stations and find the interactable item near a satellite dish. Bring that item to the entrance of Corny Complex and you will complete the quest with 30,000 XP as a reward.