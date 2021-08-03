Beyond Good & Evil 2 Looks To Be Current-Gen Only

The long troubled Beyond Good & Evil 2 may have possibly changed its intended platforms while escaping from development hell.

According to a post on ResetEra earlier today, Ubisoft has started sending out beta invitations for Beyond Good & Evil 2 but which only mention PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the available platforms, alongside PC.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was originally announced to receive a playable beta somewhere in 2019 but which never happened owing to its rocky development cycles. The beta was confirmed at the time to be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles were launched, many mused that Ubisoft will now be opting for a cross-generation release.

Based on the beta invitations from earlier today however, Ubisoft has stuck to current-generation consoles. That or Ubisoft has decided to run the beta on only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the final release will include previous-generation consoles as well alongside PC.

Interestingly, the official website of the game still makes no mention of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Beyond Good & Evil 2, at least according to its own listing, is in development for only PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in development for more than a decade now. The game is being helmed by developer Ubisoft Montpellier who remains to actually do a full-blown reveal and has so far been only sharing minor updates such as the game boasting “innovation” and featuring more content than the original, as well as being more accessible to players who never experienced the original.

Ubisoft Montpellier was incidentally recently spotted to be hiring for an unannounced project as well.