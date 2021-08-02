Call Of Duty: Warzone Enables Wallhacks With New Glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone has been plagued with cheaters since its release, but the game ironically also contains a glitch which can make players see through walls.

Taking to Reddit on the weekend, a player shared footage from a recent match where rapidly popping textures (seizure warning) allowed him to see enemies running behind walls and terrains.

While the player in question refrained from revealing how the glitch was triggered, it may as well be a graphical glitch which means that it can happen to anyone. That looks to be the case since his Warzone client eventually crashed and the popping textures were fixed after restarting the game.

That being said, a glitch allowing players to potentially enable their own wallhacks is not something to smile at, particularly since Warzone has a tendency to break on every update and then there are the rampaging cheaters.

More than 50,000 accounts were banned by developer Raven Software a couple of weeks back following an update to the anti-cheat. The ban-wave was specifically targeted at “repeat offenders” which pretty much holds no meaning since the same offenders can get back into Warzone with ease.

The game also continues to host bugs which have survived since launch. Though, Raven Software has promised to start addressing them on a case by case basis. The sliding aim bug for example, which forces a crosshair to move upwards while sliding, was taken under consideration. There are likely other bugs as well which the developer will tackle in the coming months.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now a year old having integrated with both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. It would perhaps be in the best interest of the player-base to not have any expectations regarding the anti-cheat. As for the bugs, they come and go as they please on a regular basis.