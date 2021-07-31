The Ascent Startup Crash, Stuttering, Errors and Fixes

You might be experiencing a lot of launch-day issues with The Ascent. Most of these issues are a tad bit tedious to solve. We will be showing you fixes for all the errors and issues you might encounter while playing The Ascent so you can have a smoother experience.

The Ascent Errors and Fixes

The Ascent is a newly released action RPG game, which is set in the cyberpunk world. The game’s graphics are visually stunning and require a high-end rig to properly run it.

Since the game has just been released, there are a lot of errors and issues that are being faced by the players. Chances are you might not even be able to make it to the prologue of the game!

Before trying any of the following The Ascent Errors and Fixes, check if you have done the following steps:

Make sure your system specs meet the Minimum System Requirement.

Make sure your Graphics Drivers are updated.

Here are solutions to some of the errors that the community is facing:

Stuttering Issues

Some players have reported The Ascent stuttering on DX12, even on high-end graphic cards.

Follow these steps to fix Stuttering in The Ascent:

Open Exploit Protection settings by searching for it in the Windows Search Bar .

settings by searching for it in the . Open the Program Settings

Click on Add Program to Customize .

. Select Exact File Path.

Go to where your steam folder is and navigate to \steamapps\common\The Ascent\TheAscent\Binaries\Win64\.

Now select TheAscent-Win64-Shipping.exe.

In the new window, scroll down and look for the Control Flow Guard

Check the Override System Settings and then turn it off.

and then turn it off. Click Apply to save the settings.

This will help you get rid of the stuttering in The Ascent.

The Ascent Crashing on Startup

A huge amount of player base has reported that the game crashes for them on startup or on the loading screen. Here are two fixes that will help you solve this issue.

How to Disable The Ascent Intro

There is an unskippable intro that is played every time you launch the game and causes the game to crash. Here’s how to disable the intro:

Navigate to %LOCALAPPDATA%\TheAscent\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor .

. Look for the ini file and open it with Notepad .

file and open it with . Copy and Paste the following code:

[/script/movieplayer.movieplayersettings]

bWaitForMoviesToComplete=False

bMoviesAreSkippable=True

StartupMovies=

Save the document and you’re done.

Remove Film Grain, Chromatic Aberration, and Depth of Field

The in-game graphic settings do not allow you to turn these off, which are the main cause of frame drops and The Ascent crashing.

However, you can do the following steps to disable these:

Navigate to %LOCALAPPDATA%\TheAscent\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor .

. Look for a document named ini and open it with Notepad

and open it with Copy and Paste the following:

[SystemSettings]

r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0 ;

r.MotionBlurQuality=0 ;

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0 ;

r.Tonemapper.GrainQuantization=0 ;

r.Tonemapper.Quality=0 ;

r.DefaultFeature.AntiAliasing=2 ;forces a specific AA-type: 0=none, 1=FXAA(untested), 2=TemporalAA(default)

r.PostProcessAAQuality=6 ;

r.ScreenPercentage=100 ;

r.LensFlareQuality=0 ;

Save the document to apply these settings.

Tweaking Discord

The Ascent crashing/or dropping in frames due to one of the following problems that you can easily solve:

Let’s start with Discord first. Go into Discord’s settings, and head into Voice & Video. Scroll down and uncheck ‘OpenH264 Video Codec’ option.

The second thing to do in discord is to head into Overlay and simply disable Discord in-game Overlay which should be the first option on the top.

Now, head into the Appearance section on the left of the settings list in Discord and disable ‘Hardware Acceleration’ under the Advanced section.

After all this, just restart discord with Ctrl+R and you’re good to go.

Tweaking Steam

With Steam, you only have to disable the Steam overlay to get things kicking and running smoothly.

Uninstall Latest Windows Update

Windows Update brings about a ton of problems, and thus you will need to roll back to a previous update to make things go back to normal.

Go into Windows Settings and ‘Update & Security’. Here, you can go into ‘View Update History’ and click on ‘Uninstall Updates’ if there was indeed an update installed recently.

Windows Explorer will pop up and simply uninstall the KB2565063 update. If you don’t see this update, then simply close out of the settings.

Remove Temporary Files

Press Win+R and type in %temp%. Here, you’ll see a bunch of temporary files that you will need to delete. So, empty out this folder and you’re golden!

Cannot Change Game Language in The Ascent

Another common issue that the players are facing is that there is no in-game option to change the game language. Here’s how you can change the game language for Steam and XBOX Gamepass.

Steam

Open your Steam game library and look for The Ascent .

. Right-click on it and open the Properties

Under the Launch Options, type in one of the following codes for the language you want:

-culture=”en”

-culture=”en-GB”

-culture=”de”

-culture=”pl”

-culture=”ja”

-culture=”ko”

-culture=”zh-hans”

Now navigate to %LOCALAPPDATA%\TheAscent\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor .

. Look for the ini file and open it with Notepad .

file and open it with . Type in the following:

[Internationalization]

-Culture=”language”

Where language = en, en-GB, de, pl, ja, ko, zh-hans

Save the document and the language will be changed.

Xbox Gamepass

Navigate to %LOCALAPPDATA%\Packages\CurveDigital.TheAscent_1ezqdnbhnc70m\LocalCache\Local\TheAscent\Saved\Config\WinGDK .

. Look for the ini file and open it with Notepad .

file and open it with . Type in the following:

[Internationalization]

-Culture=”language”

Where language = en, en-GB, de, pl, ja, ko, zh-hans

Save the document and the language will be changed.