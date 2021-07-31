As an RPG with an extensive storyline and plenty of side quests, knowing how to save your progress will go a long way in your journey in The Ascent. That’s why in this guide, we will tell you how to save in The Ascent for those moments when a second chance is all you need.

How to Save in The Ascent

Some of the missions in the Ascent can go on for quite a while, and finally, coming out on top of them, only to that your progress has been lost, can be quite frustrating, right?

Well, worry not, as our guide below will answer all your questions regarding saving the game progress in the Ascent.

So, let’s begin!

Autosave Feature

There are certain checkpoints in The Ascent reach which automatically save your progress.

These checkpoints could appear when you reach a decisive point in a mission, enters a new area, or make a purchase. Whenever the autosave feature is triggered, the save logo will be displayed on your screen.

If you want to be assured that your autosave feature is functional, simply try to exit the game. A message would pop up on the screen telling you the exact time of your last save and warning you that if you quit, your progress after that timestamp would be lost.

Just make sure that you don’t tap on the ‘Ok’ button if you wish to continue playing from where you left.

Can you Manually Save Your Progress?

It must be stated with utmost clarity that The Ascent does not offer you a manual saving option at all.

However, you can control how the autosave feature works by executing actions like entering a new zone in the map or conversing with merchants when you need your progress saved.

Some other things that you can do to create an autosave checkpoint include: