Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection Surfaces On Steam

Half-Life 2 and its episodic sequels are apparently being overhauled as part of an upcoming Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection on Steam.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Valve insider Tyler McVicker (previously known as Valve News Network) confirmed that the collection was recently added to the Steam Database and is being helmed by the original developers behind the community-developed Half-Life 2 update from a few years back.

While there are no further details, Valve is said to have given its blessings and which means that the Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection will land on Steam, eventually. Much like the aforementioned Half-Life 2 update, the remastered collection should bring forth improved textures, lighting, and particles, among other improvements.

According to @SteamDB, the team that brought us Half-Life 2: Update is working on a further update and remaster of HL2 & the Episodes, with Valve’s consent. The Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection is coming soon to Steam.https://t.co/5YTjhpS2ud — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) July 29, 2021

Take note that a few months back, McVicker reported Valve to be working on at least two Half-Life games, one of which has been code-named HL:X and will be a follow-up to the recent Half-Life: Alyx game. The second one could be the remastered collection, except that it was reportedly supposed to feature asymmetrical multiplayer with support for ray tracing.

Half-Life 2 was released back in 2004 and received Episode One and Episode Two in 2006 and 2007 respectively. The fabled Episode Three (or Half-Life 3) was scrapped and continues to be a source of humor in the gaming communities; as such, even the mention of Half-Life has everyone wondering if Valve has finally come around to deliver the third entry.

Half-Life: Alyx was the most recent installment in the franchise and was hailed for sparking a fresh interest in virtual reality games, which incidentally resulted in the Valve Index headset and controllers selling out in the United States, Canada, and Europe within the first week of announcement.