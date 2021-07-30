How to Fix Call of Duty Warzone “Dev Error 5476” on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

If we talk about error codes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone, there is a long list of them. However, some of these error codes are quite prominent and users face those errors often. One of these notorious error codes in Warzone “Dev Error 5476”. Although the error can appear on any platform, PlayStation 4 users seem to be affected more by this error.

How to Fix Call of Duty Warzone Dev Error 5476

This error has been reported by fans since the release of Call of Duty Warzone multiple times. Developer of the game apparently fixed this back in the day but for some reason, the error still persists for many. So if you are facing this issue too, you should try out the following fixes:

Regardless of the platform, first thing you should do is restart your system. Although obvious, this seem to fix the problem for many users as dev error 5476 has also been reported to occur randomly.

If this doesn’t fix your issue, you try restarting your router.

The error could also occur due to corrupted game files or update. You can fix this by verifying the integrity of your game files.

The most absurd yet effective fix for Call of Duty Warzone is changing random option for your in-game Calling Card, Skins & Emblems.

These fixes should help you get back into the game. However, since Dev Error 5476 is related to the game’s connection to the server, you should also make sure that your internet connection is working fine. This error can also appear if there is some issue on the server side. If the servers are down for maintenance, you can also come across this error. In that case, you should keep track of official Call of Duty channels for the latest updates.