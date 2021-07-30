“No Plan” For Battlefield 2042 Ranked Mode

Battlefield 2042 will release without any ranked or competitive mode.

Speaking to Battlefield Nation (via MP1st) in a recent interview, senior design director Justin Wiebe confirmed that developer Ripple Effect Studios (previously DICE LA) will only consider a ranked or competitive mode for Battlefield 2042 if there is a substantial demand from the community.

Ripple Effect Studios understands the growing popularity of esports but the community needs to first show interest. The developer will hence continue to focus on the existing game modes and make sure that they are polished, balanced, and ready in time for launch in the coming months.

“There’s no plan to have any kind of ranked or esport mode at launch,” said Wiebe. “This is something that obviously we want to hear more about from the community. If again, this — I’m using this phrase a lot — but if that’s something that’s important to the community, we’d like to hear about it, and you know, we’ll kind of see what happens after that.”

Battlefield 2042 will release with three modes: All-Out Warfare, which offers the traditional Conquest and Breakthrough experiences; Portal, which reimagines classic Battlefield maps and assets with custom rulesets; and Hazard Zone, which features squad-based gameplay with high-stakes.

Nearly every popular multiplayer game these days tends to have a fan-request for an esports-focused mode. The Battlefield franchise however plays differently to what an esports game usually does. Battlefield 2042, for example, will feature some of the largest maps ever and that too with up to 128 players per match. Trying to balance such gameplay for a competitive crowd would be a nightmare.

Battlefield 2042, as a live service game, will be featuring four seasons every year as part of an extensive content roadmap. The plan will include both free and premium season passes, but not gameplay-related content will be locked behind a paywall. The only reason to purchase a premium season pass will be to access cosmetics.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.