How to Get the Golden Egg Rune in Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard has lots of hidden runes and items for players to find and collect. The most interesting and the rarest of these is the Golden Egg Rune. This guide will try to shed light on what exactly the Golden Egg Rune is and let you know how to find it in Tribes of Midgard.

Tribes of Midgard Golden Egg Rune

The Golden Egg rune is a rare item that players can obtain in Tribes of Midgar. However, why it’s so rare is a mystery as players who did get the item don’t even understand how to use it!

What is the Golden Egg Rune used for?

There have been reports of many players who did manage to get Golden Egg Rune, but its use is still unclear. The only clear use of this rune is that it can be sold for 200 Souls, which hardly seems rare item worthy.

Till now, there has not been any way to use the rune or any NPC who has any interaction for this Rune. It might be possible that the Rune can be used for a specific event unlocked later down the line.

Some players claim that when you possess the Golden Egg Rune, Roosters of Ragnarok will spawn. This may is plausible, however, the Roosters of Ragnarok are actually in the event spawn without the egg. This makes this assumption of the Golden Egg Rune null and void.

As of now, no use of Golden Egg Rune is known to the player base of Tribes of Midgard. A new use for the Golden Egg Rune may be introduced in the future with a new update. When a use does pop up we’ll update the guide accordingly.

Let’s this isn’t another Dark Souls Pendant situation.

How to Find the Golden Egg Rune

If you want to get your hands on the Golden Egg Rune, the process is simple but RNG dependent. The item drops randomly from any enemy.

There is no specific farming method for the rune so to have a chance to grab one, simply go on slaying as many foes as you can. Just play the game as normal and you might just obtain one on that one lucky mob.