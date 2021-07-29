Tribes of Midgard is a survival-based game that provides you with various features to play with. In this guide, we will be showing you how to play Tribes of Midgard co-op with up to 9 other friends.

How to Play Tribes of Midgard with Friends

This guide gives detail on the benefits of playing in co-op and how to invite your friends to join your world in Tribes of Midgard Co-op session.

Let’s start off with the basics. Tribes of Midgard allows you to invite up to 9 players at the same time. Having more friends means that your tasks will be divided into parts, making your gameplay relatively easier as compared to playing solo.

To invite your friends, you must click the option on the lower right side of your screen. Once invited, all of you will join the same session.

However, there’s one important thing that you must keep an eye on. Make sure to invite your friends before the third day as that will be the deadline for any further invites and you’ll be stuck with the same players. Choose Wisely!

Once that’s clear, let’s move on to what makes Co-op better than Solo.

Why Co-op is Better than Solo

First things first, Tribes of Midgard is a survival game where you create a World and prevent monsters from destroying your town.

Apart from dealing with monsters, you’re required to collect resources and craft weapons as well, making it almost impossible to manage all these things alone.

Inviting friends can really ease things up for you since the tasks will be distributed equally between players.

Teams can be made, players can be sent to explore different parts of the map, resources can be gathered quickly and once the monster is summoned, everyone can work together to take him down to save the village.

Each companion of yours will of course boast a different set of skills, a different class, different runes, and different builds entirely. Having a variety in your skillsets can definitely help in making your experience easier and all the more worthwhile.

Speaking of monsters, the plus point of playing solo is that initially the monsters summoned will be easy to defeat as compared to co-op; however, that does not necessarily mean that the entire mode will become easy. NO!

Apart from defeating the monsters, everything else including: Completing quests, preparing defenses, collecting resources, constructing projects etc. is going to be far more difficult than playing in Co-op.

If you’re still interested in playing solo then Saga mode is the best option for you but for now, the most recommended way to earn XP, protect your town, and complete quests is playing in Co-op in Tribes of Midgard.

How to play Solo in Tribes of Midgard

Regardless of all the challenges presented while playing alone, if you still want to be the only one to take on the different monstrosities that the game has to offer, then you can go ahead and jump into the game all on your own.

This definitely isn’t a challenge for the faint-hearted. You can go about in the main menu to start a solo play. Let’s see how long you last!