Tribes of Midgard utilizes Golden Horns to get the good stuff, and more often than not, you’ll find yourself diving into your pockets to see if you have any. In this guide, we will be showing you how to get Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard.

How to Get Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard

Golden Horns are something you won’t be able to buy with real-world cash. One way to get horns is to level up. In the menu, there will be a rewards section.

Level Up!

The reward section displays level-wise records, according to which, you can get about 30 Golden Horns by the time you reach level 46. You can level up by playing more games and by completing specific challenges.

Complete Challenges

You can also earn Golden Horns for completing Achievement Challenges; you get 5 golden horns for completing the challenge of crafting any legendary item in any mode.

Participate in Raids

In-game you can find Golden horns by slaying Jotun or frost Giants and their ultimate bosses. Leaving these raids through the Bright Forest or Bifrost will let you retain more of your rewards and it’ll show you everything you’ve earned so far.

So don’t solo if you want to farm them, join a squad and start raiding giants to earn them.

Loot Drops

As rewards, you may sometimes get Golden Horns but the chance of that happening is pretty low.

How to Use Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard

Golden Horns have two main uses, they can either be used to purchase cosmetic items or used to purchase in-game items like rare stones/runes weapons. We would advise not wasting the horns on cosmetics and rather preserving them for other in-game items.

Leaving the store, you can find a chest in your base. The chest is called the Golden Altar in the game. Each time you use it, it costs you; 1, then 2, then 3 horns, and so on, generating random runes for you.

Other than this, late-game a lot of Legendary Armor parts will require Golden Horns to craft/make. Hence do not spend them all impulsively or simply in one place.