In this guide, we have some really useful Tribes of Midgard tips that will greatly help you survive your journey in this new co-op survival strategy title from Gearbox.

Tribes of Midgard Tips

Tribes of Midgard is a Viking-inspired Co-op survival game that can be played with up to 9 additional players to form a party of 10 and go on adventures in the game. In Tribes of Midgard, you will be working on your village and fending off different kinds of threats that will occur around your village.

Gather Resources from the get-go

When you first drop into the Tribes of Midgard world, you will have nothing on you. So from the get-go, you will have to start collecting resources. The resources are scattered around throughout the world and will be required in order to craft different tools.

Tools can be crafted at the Tinkerer when you have enough resources. When you have some basic tools obtained, you can then farm ores and other resources to create armors and weapons for yourself.

Saga Challenges and Rewards

In Tribes of Midgard, every time you play through a saga, you will be rewarded with XP, which will unlock different rewards as you progress. These rewards will stay with you in each saga, so keep an eye on these rewards whenever you finish a saga and before starting a new one as well.

Challenges tabs will have different challenges for you, and completing them will award you with different items, so make sure you claim the reward before starting a new saga.

Souls are an important resource

In Tribes of Midgard, Souls are a really valuable resource. They are required in many important tasks in Tribes of Midgard. Souls are required to keep the Seed of Yggdrasil alive. If Yggdrasil runs out of souls and dies, then who will die as well.

If the pool around the Seed of Yggdrasil goes yellow, it means that it is running low on souls. So, make sure you keep the souls topped up.

Souls are not only required for Yggdrasil. They are also required to upgrade your village and defenses, repair equipment, and do several other things.

Souls are obtained from all the activities you perform, like farming, combat, and others. So, if you are running low on Souls, go farm some resources to obtain Souls. Beware, though, if you die during your adventures, you will lose all the souls you had on you before dying.

Upgrade your facilities

In Tribes of Midgard, there are several different vendors who provide different facilities. Like the Blacksmith, Tinkerer, and others.

Make sure that you keep upgrading these facilities from time to time, as upgrading them will unlock better and high-level equipment, which will be required in the later stages of the game.

Blessing Points

As your character levels up, you will obtain blessing points. These points can be used to utilize classes. Classes provide different advantages and special abilities to your character.

Beware of Jotnars

In Tribes of Midgard, Jotnars are the giant monsters you will attack your village to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil tree. Make sure to be prepared at all times as Jotnars will appear at any time during the night to attack your village.

Quest Board

Before heading out of your village and into the wild, pick up a quest from the Quest Board, as completing different quests will award you with different resources and items.

Utilize the War Chest

If you are playing online, then make sure you and your group utilize the war chest properly. War Chest is like a shared vault where you and your group and store materials and weapons to be used by others in the group.