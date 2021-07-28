Nixxes To “Help” Sony Bring PlayStation PC Ports Out Of “Infancy”

Dutch developer Nixxes Software will be playing a large role in bringing more PlayStation exclusives on PC in the near future.

Speaking with Famitsu in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that there are plans in motion to ramp up efforts for the creation of more exclusive games on PlayStation 5 in the coming years.

When asked about porting the same exclusives to PC down the road, Ryan stated that Sony is content with the response so far. However, more needs to be done and which is where developer Nixxes Software will be lending a hand.

“We plan to further develop our game development capabilities and develop more exclusive titles for PlayStation owners to enjoy, and [you can see] the results in the coming years,” said Ryan in a roughly translated statement.

“We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that.”

Nixxes Software has been around for more than two decades during which it delivered a number of high-quality PC ports. The developer, for example, helmed the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy for PC, and was also behind the PC versions of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Hitman: Absolution, and Marvel’s Avengers.

Hence, when Sony acquired Nixxes Software earlier in the month for an undisclosed sum, it was an obvious move on the part of the console maker to strengthen its PC library. Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were both released for PC, and rumors arrive each day to suggest other prominent PlayStation releases such as Returnal for one to land on PC as well.

Elsewhere, PlayStation 5 has now sold more than 10 million units worldwide and that too despite facing supply shortages. Even more impressive is that the milestone was achieved around a month earlier than PS4, making PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in history.