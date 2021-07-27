Norman Reedus Fuels Silent Hill Rumors With Robbie, The Rabbit

It just seems like the stream of Silent Hill rumors and speculations will continue to flow until the game is actually announced.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, actor Norman Reedus shared a clip of himself in a skeletal Halloween costume as he tries to hold hands with Robbie, the Rabbit.

Robbie made his debut in Silent Hill 3 as a mascot of the Lakeside Amusement Park. He also made appearances in follow-up installments as well as cameos in other games like Dead by Daylight. Reedus holding hands with Robbie did well in fueling the long-rumored franchise reboot which remains to be given legitimacy.

Before Reedus joined director Hideo Kojima for Death Stranding, the duo had paired up with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro Gómez for P.T. — a demo for an eponymous horror game which was tagged as Silent Hills.

While the demo gained immense traction, an abyss between Kojima and publisher Konami resulted in the former opening up his own Kojima Productions and the latter cancelling P.T. indefinitely.

Since then, horror fans have kept their fingers crossed to see Konami and Kojima Productions collaborate to bring Silent Hills back. More recently though, new Silent Hill rumors began spicing social media platforms about multiple projects in the works where one will be rebooting the first installment.

The said Silent Hill rumors have only grown stronger in recent weeks, since Konami and Bloober Team announced a new partnership. Bloober Team is heavily rumored to be helming at least one Silent Hill project. It also helps that the developer officially confirmed last year to be working on a horror game with a “famous” publisher. That may as well be Konami.

The truth is that these Silent Hill rumors are not going to stop anytime soon. Fans are hungry for the franchise to return, and they will continue to eat up any friendly rumor coming their way.